Barron Trump to be a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention this summer

Barron and Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Barron, who turned 18 in March, joins several other family members – Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump – who were also selected.

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, was selected by the Florida GOP as an at-large delegate for Florida at the Republican National Convention, according to a list of delegates obtained by CNN.

Barron, who turned 18 in March, joins several other family members – Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump – who were also selected. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s longtime friend and luxury real estate developer, along with Trump ally Sergio Gor are also listed as delegates.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

NBC News was first to report on Barron Trump’s selection.

Before Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial began, his attorneys had asked for May 17 off so that he could attend Barron’s graduation. The judge last month said things were moving quickly enough that he was comfortable having no court that day so Trump could attend the graduation.

The Republican National Committee will hold its convention in Milwaukee in July. Last month, the RNC asked the Secret Service to keep protesters farther back from the convention than is currently planned.

RNC counsel Todd Steggerda wrote in a letter that the city of Milwaukee’s current proposal “creates an elevated and untenable safety risk to the attending public” and places demonstrators in a one-block park that “will force thousands of peaceful attendees and demonstrators … to be in extremely close, consistent and unavoidable proximity.”

“The operational security plan for national special security events, to include the 2024 Republican National Convention, is developed and approved through an executive steering committee made up of representatives from the Secret Service, as well as supporting federal, state, and local agencies,” said Alexi Worley, spokesperson for the Secret Service, in a statement at the time. “The operational security plan is based on a variety of thorough security assessments established in coordination with our partners, with the express mission being to ensure the highest level of safety and security for the convention.”

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has said he will likely announce his running mate around the RNC convention in July and has been floating several names both in public and private.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan, Shania Shelton and Daniel Strauss contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

