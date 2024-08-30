Hi there,

🫏 LGBTQ+ issues didn’t come up in Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz’s interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday, but a lot of other things did. Disappointing but maybe not super surprising. The Advocate's Trudy Ring has five key takeaways from the interview, their first since becoming the Democratic presidential and vice-presidential nominees.

🍎 JD Vance continues to be weird. The Republican vice-presidential nominee once lambasted Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and a lesbian, saying she’s not a mother and that “if she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.” Weingarten has described herself as a “mother by marriage.” She is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and they have two daughters who Kleinbaum brought to the relationship.

Below, check out other pieces The Advocate has published recently from a YouTube chef murdering his alleged lover to how abortion rights are polling.

