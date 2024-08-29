Baptist pastor says gay preachers 'should get a bullet in their brain'

A Texas preacher is shamelessly and brazenly calling for the murder of two gay pastors and the church officials who hosted them.

Dillon Awes, a hate preacher based in Watauga, recently attacked the head of a local megachurch for inviting two married gay men to deliver a sermon. Awes said that Pastor Charles Andrew Stanley, who founded the nondenominational evangelical North Point Ministries, and the two men should "get the death penalty, not be preaching behind the pulpit.”

“What a nice guy Andy Stanley is. What a nice guy you are for letting children in your congregation be abused by pedophiles," Awes said. "How nice of all the pastors today that are enabling sexual predators in their church to harm people permanently, to scar them for life, to hurt them spiritually, because you just want to be nice. Well, you know what? Go to Hell, Andy Stanley, and every single pastor like you — go to Hell.”