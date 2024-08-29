Scroll To Top
Religion

Baptist pastor says gay preachers 'should get a bullet in their brain'

Dillon Awes said two gay pastors and the church official who hosted them should "get the death penalty, not be preaching behind the pulpit.”

A Texas preacher is shamelessly and brazenly calling for the murder of two gay pastors and the church officials who hosted them.

Dillon Awes, a hate preacher based in Watauga, recently attacked the head of a local megachurch for inviting two married gay men to deliver a sermon. Awes said that Pastor Charles Andrew Stanley, who founded the nondenominational evangelical North Point Ministries, and the two men should "get the death penalty, not be preaching behind the pulpit.”

“What a nice guy Andy Stanley is. What a nice guy you are for letting children in your congregation be abused by pedophiles," Awes said. "How nice of all the pastors today that are enabling sexual predators in their church to harm people permanently, to scar them for life, to hurt them spiritually, because you just want to be nice. Well, you know what? Go to Hell, Andy Stanley, and every single pastor like you — go to Hell.”

Awes continuously referred to the men as "sodomites," also using a derogatory anti-gay slur against them multiple times. He fallaciously accused the two of wanting to "defile children with [their] message," and accused them of being "pedophiles" with no evidence. He also claimed without evidence that any exposure to LGBTQ+ identity is "harmful" to children.

“Now they’re behind the pulpit. Why? Because of nice guys like Andy Stanley that won’t say what needs to be said, which is that these guys should get a bullet in their brain, that they should get the death penalty not be preaching behind the pulpit," Awes continued.

Notably, Awes has not ever spoken on the thousands of documented cases of abuse against children by clergymen who are not LGBTQ+.

This is not the first time Awes has called for violence against LGBTQ+ people using his platform — he delivered a sermon in 2022 using many of the same phrases, including saying queer people "should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head."

Awes was a preacher for Stedfast Baptist Church, a group not affiliated with any mainstream Baptist denomination. The church split up after its lead pastor was revealed to have solicited prostitutes and engaged in gambling, and Awes joined the nondenominational New Independent Fundamental Baptist (New IFB) movement. The Southern Poverty Law Center designates the organization as a hate group.

ReligionChristianityYahoo FeedHomophobiaNews
baptist churchcharles andrew stanleychristianityhate grouphomophobianew independent fundamental baptistnorth point ministriespreacherssouthern poverty law centerstedfast baptist churchtexaswataugareligion
Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
