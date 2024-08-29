Scroll To Top
Crime

YouTube chef and son of Spanish actors convicted of murdering and dismembering surgeon in Thailand

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo
STR/Getty Images

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, will spend life in prison for the murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, whom he was reportedly romantically involved with.

The son of two Spanish actors will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering and dismembering a plastic surgeon from Colombia.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, was sentenced Thursday in a Thai court after being found guilty of killing Edwin Arrieta Arteaga in August last year on the island of Koh Phangan, a popular destination for tourists, the New York Times reports. The two had met at a monthly full moon celebration after connecting on Instagram a year prior and becoming romantically involved, according to El País.

Sancho, who is a chef and son of Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, pleaded guilty to concealing the body by dismembering it and disposing of the parts by throwing some in the ocean and others in a nearby landfill. Sancho himself reported Arrieta missing to authorities the morning after.

Sancho claimed that the killing was not premeditated, alleging that Arrieta had died in an altercation after threatening to sexually assault him. Prosecutors countered that Sancho had purchased knives and a saw before his meeting with Arrieta, the ladder of which he used to dismember his body.

Sancho was also ordered to pay over four million baht (about $130,000) to Arrieta’s family. “We are satisfied with the court sentence because we believe this sentence gives justice to the victim’s family. Through the trial, we have proven that it is not self-defense,” their lawyer, Metapon Suwancharern, said according to the Times.

Sancho was eligible for the death penalty, but the use of capital punishment is rare in Thailand. Furthermore, Arrieta’s family asserted that they did not want Sancho to receive such a sentence. Juango Opsina, another lawyer representing the family, said that they "hope that this sentence will serve to make Daniel Sancho reflect on the profound damage that has been done to a family.”

Sancho's lawyers intend to appeal the verdict.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedWorldNews
asiacapital punishmentdaniel sancho bronchalodeath penaltydismembermentedwin arrieta arteagajuango opsinakoh phanganlife in prisonlife sentencemetapon suwancharernmurderrodolfo sanchosilvia bronchalothailandcrime
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio