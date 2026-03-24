We've got some uplifting stories to start your Tuesday: First, meet 7-year-old Anwyn Watts. As the young girl from Naples, Florida, was recovering from brain surgery, all she wanted was to hang out with drag queens. Here's how local queens made her dream come true.

Next, meet adventurer and queer disability activist Spencer West. In this story from our March/April print issue, he talks about an incredible feat — climbing Mount Kilimanjaro on his hands.

We've got those stories and much more in today's newsletter. Catch up on everything below, and don't forget about our special print subscription offer — get 6 issues for $6 if you subscribe by April 1.

Until next time,

The Advocate team

A 7-year-old fought for drag queens. When she got sick, they helped her sing again Courtesy of Eric Swanson

Meet the LGBTQ+ disabililty activist who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro Ryan Bolton

Idaho Senate takes up bill to jail trans people for using public bathrooms Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Black transgender woman shot to death in Virginia misgendered in police & press reports Gregory S. Schneider/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dallas destroys rainbow crosswalks under Texas mandate Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

ACT UP marks 39th anniversary with NYC die-in at Palantir over Trump administration contracts Jack Walker for The Advocate

Graham Platner abruptly cancels campaign fundraiser at New York City gay bar Sophie Park/Getty Images

Mormons remind trans members they aren’t welcome at temple rituals until detransition Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images