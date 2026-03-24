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ice agents wandering around dulles international airport
National

Senior Trump officials seem to have no idea what ICE agents are supposed to be doing at airports

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and border official Tom Homan offered sharply different accounts of what ICE agents would do, even as the administration deploys them.

public bathroom sign
States

Idaho Senate takes up bill to jail trans people for using public bathrooms

Trans Idahoans say the bill forces a choice between arrest and personal safety.

a neighborhood in petersburg virginia
Crime

Black transgender woman shot to death in Virginia misgendered in police & press reports

Shyyell Diamond Sanchez-McCray’s death highlights how misgendering and broader patterns of violence can obscure killings of transgender people.

cyclist crossing dallas rainbow crosswalk
National

Dallas destroys rainbow crosswalks under Texas mandate

Crews erased LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter street symbols to comply with a Texas Department of Transportation mandate.

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