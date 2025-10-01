Texas cracks down on state universities teaching about gender identity

The largest public university system in Texas has launched an audit into all of its courses for content related to transgender people and identity.

The University of Texas System said in a statement Tuesday via The Dallas Morning News that the review is being done “to ensure compliance and alignment with applicable law and state and federal guidance, and to make sure any courses that are taught on U.T. campuses are aligned with the direction and priorities of the Board of Regents." The final results will be discussed at the Board of Regents meeting in November.

Texas does not have a law prohibiting educators from discussing race or LGBTQ+ identities in public universities, but it does have a "Don't Say Gay" law for grades K-12 that not only bans mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, but goes even further by completely outlawing LGBTQ+ student clubs.

S.B. 12 states that "a school district or open-enrollment charter school may not authorize or sponsor a student club based on sexual orientation or gender identity." The law also bans all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, which it incorrectly defines as "differential treatment" based on race.

While Donald Trump has signed executive orders against DEI, and declaring that there are only two sexes and transgender people don't exist against medical and scientific consensus, these orders are not law and have been partially blocked by a federal court.

The audit comes shortly after a professor at Texas A&M University went viral when a student in her literature class objected to her correct statement that there are more than two genders, resulting in her being fired and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and the head of the English department being removed from their administrative positions.The professor, Melissa McCoul, is currently appealing and considering her legal options.

The University of Texas System oversees more than 260,000 students and over 160,000 faculty, health care professionals, researchers, support staff, and student workers, according o its website. A recent AAUP study found around one in four professors in Texas have applied for jobs in other states, and another quarter plan to, due to political interference with their lessons.