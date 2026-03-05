I’m constantly having to self-police everything I say... Is this going to be the thing that gets me on Fox News and gets my teaching certificate revoked?

That's what Saoirse Stone, a trans teacher in Florida, told The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins this week. And it's one of many reasons why she's leaving Florida for Maryland as soon as she and her wife can save up the money. Stone is an experienced English teacher, a position that Florida schools are having trouble keeping filled. But the state's aggressive anti-trans policies have made it impossible for her to stay.

