I’m constantly having to self-police everything I say... Is this going to be the thing that gets me on Fox News and gets my teaching certificate revoked?
That's what Saoirse Stone, a trans teacher in Florida, told The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins this week. And it's one of many reasons why she's leaving Florida for Maryland as soon as she and her wife can save up the money. Stone is an experienced English teacher, a position that Florida schools are having trouble keeping filled. But the state's aggressive anti-trans policies have made it impossible for her to stay.
- How do you keep Pride flags safe at the Stonewall Monument? With security cameras.
- New York's attorney general is ordering an NYC hospital to resume providing gender-affirming care to minors.
- The gutting of HIV drug programs threatens a repeat of history's deadliest mistake.
Nonbinary student sues Michigan school district for allegedly ignoring years of reported bullying
Marc Asensio/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Budget cuts and ignorance of history are racing us towards another HIV & AIDS epidemic
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Gay activist launches Stonewall Monument camera campaign to monitor NYC Pride flag site
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Christian nationalism’s role in the war with Iran — and U.S. LGBTQ+ rights
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Tennessee lawmakers weigh a dozen new Republican anti-LGBTQ+ bills
Seth Herald/Getty Images
Indiana community settles with transphobic teacher for $650,000
Alliance Defending Freedom
USA Rugby creates ‘open’ division after Trump administration pressure to exclude transgender women
Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Donald Trump accepts Correspondents’ Dinner invitation, declaring himself 'one of the greatest presidents’
Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images
JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is not having Ryan Murphy’s ‘grotesque’ new JFK Jr. show
Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images
