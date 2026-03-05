Skip to content
judge ana reyes
News

D.C. federal judge signals urgency as trans service members push for Trump military ban trial

Judge Ana Reyes gave the Department of Justice one week to respond to the plaintiff's scheduling request.

a person holds a stop bullying sign
News

Nonbinary student sues Michigan school district for allegedly ignoring years of reported bullying

The Loy Norrix High School student says the school district did nothing to protect them or investigate claims they were being assaulted and harassed.

A woman with straight, brown hair and formal attire stands at a microphone smiling. She is partially covered by a bouquet of flowers.
Transgender Health

New York AG orders major medical center to resume gender-affirming care for youth

NYU Langone ceased its trans health program for youth two weeks prior.

Pete Hegseth
Opinion

Christian nationalism’s role in the war with Iran — and U.S. LGBTQ+ rights

Opinion: When war is preached as a moral mission, the line between fighting extremism and reproducing it begins to disappear.

