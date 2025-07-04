Hi there,
🚨 House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, on Thursday muscled through President Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy bill, voting to slash health and nutrition programs that millions of Americans, including large numbers of LGBTQ+ people, rely on.
🏛️ One week after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, the Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear two challenges to state laws that ban transgender students from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in its next term.
🗳️ The Christopher Street Project, a new political group focused on building support for transgender rights within the Democratic Party, has announced its first slate of congressional endorsements as it moves to equip candidates with political and messaging strategies ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.
