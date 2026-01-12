Skip to content
MacKenzie Scott donates $45 million to LGBTQ+ youth mental health nonprofit the Trevor Project

The donation comes as recent studies show increasing mental health concerns among LGBTQ+ youth.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $45 million to LGBTQ+ youth crisis intervention nonprofit the Trevor Project, the group announced Monday.

It's the largest single donation the organization has received, the group said. Scott has now donated hundreds of millions of dollars to various LGBTQ+ nonprofits in the U.S. and around the world over the years.

“This historic donation from MacKenzie Scott comes at a time when The Trevor Project has never needed it more," Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black said in a statement. "LGBTQ+ youth in the U.S. are facing a growing mental health crisis, and the resources they have for support continue to be politicized and jeopardized. This gift provides a safety net for our life-saving suicide prevention and crisis intervention work, offering stability during a period of immense economic and political uncertainty."

They added that the money would be strategically invested in order to financially sustain the organization.

"Thanks to MacKenzie Scott’s extraordinary generosity, we are well-positioned to continue working toward a world where every LGBTQ+ young person feels safe, seen, and supported exactly as they are,” Black said.

Scott had previously donated $6 million in 2020.

Related: These crisis hotlines are still available for LGBTQ+ youth after Trump ends special 988 services

The donation comes as recent studies show increasing mental health concerns among queer youth in the U.S.

The Trevor Project noted that research shows that LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. A recent study from the organization found that the mental health crisis among LGBTQ+ youth in the U.S. is getting worse, showing increasing rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidality for these young people over time.

Last year, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) terminated the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

lgbtq youthmackenzie scottmental healthsuicide preventiontrevor project

