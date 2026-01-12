Trump blames Renee Good and her wife for ICE killing, calling them 'very radical' and 'disrespectful'

President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed Renee Nicole Macklin Good and her wife, Becca Good for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, portraying the 37-year-old Minneapolis mother as “very radical,” “very violent,” and “highly disrespectful” toward law enforcement — language that critics say amounts to an attempt to justify the use of deadly force while erasing the identity of a same-sex couple at the center of a national tragedy.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump defended the actions of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who shot Good three times during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis on January 7. In his remarks, the president repeatedly cast Good and her wife as agitators whose conduct, he suggested, made the deadly encounter foreseeable. “At a very minimum, that woman was very, very disrespectful to law enforcement,” Trump said, adding that Good and “her friend were highly disrespectful of law enforcement.” He went on to describe them as “professional agitators” and questioned who might be “paying for it.”

Donald Trump blamed the killing by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on the victim and her wife while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on January 11, 2026. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Related: Shocking video shows ICE agent fatally shooting woman in south Minneapolis

Related: Distraught woman says ICE killed her wife in video after deadly Minneapolis shooting

Trump’s remarks came after new cellphone footage, filmed by Ross, circulated online and contradicts the administration’s account of the shooting. In one clip, Good is seen calmly telling Ross, “I’m not mad at you,” moments before she is killed. The video shows Good turning her steering wheel sharply away from the agent and attempting to pull away in her vehicle after her wife, standing outside, urged her to “drive, baby, drive.” Ross then fired three shots at point-blank range, killing her.

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim that Good and her wife were “professional agitators” or that they had been harassing ICE for hours before the shooting. Her family has said she had just dropped her child off at elementary school when the fatal encounter unfolded.

In his comments, Trump repeatedly avoided acknowledging that Good was married to a woman, referring to her wife only as “her friend.”

Related: ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified

Related: LGBTQ+ officials denounce ICE killing of Minneapolis woman, demand investigation

Advocacy groups responded swiftly and forcefully to the deadly incident. Kierra Johnson, president of the National LGBTQ Task Force, said the killing was “preventable and reprehensible,” particularly because it was carried out by federal agents. Johnson said the administration and Homeland Security officials “lied to the media and the American public about what really happened,” and warned that the shooting, which happened just blocks from where George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, reflects a broader pattern of authoritarian overreach. “All marginalized communities are under threat as authoritarianism grows, and a police state is created in our streets by federal agencies like ICE,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the killing underscores concerns about abuse of power by ICE and raised alarms about the treatment of people inside immigration detention centers. “A child lost his mother. A wife lost her spouse. A family has lost a daughter,” she said, adding that ICE’s presence in Minneapolis and other cities has placed civilians in danger “against the will of the people.”

Related: Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Related: Federal immigration agents shoot two more people, this time in Oregon

Good’s killing has ignited protests across Minneapolis and in cities nationwide, with demonstrators calling for the arrest of Ross and for an independent investigation into the shooting. Johnson said the Task Force supports Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state officials seeking a state-level investigation, and warned of the risks facing civilians exercising their First Amendment rights at protests.

Trump’s remarks were delivered as he denounced Americans protesting federal immigration enforcement as “radical” and “disrespectful,” while in the same conversation praising mass demonstrations in Iran as symbols of “freedom.”