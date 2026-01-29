➡️ The Trump administration claims San Jose University in California violated federal law by allowing a transgender woman to play on the women’s volleyball team, and want the university to apologize to women athletes, ban trans women, and more.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing trans service members challenging Trump’s military ban have accused the government of lying to a federal appeals court.

In the latest from Minneapolis, the woman who filmed Alex Pretti’s killing has spoken out, Pretti’s unnamed killers have been placed on administrative leave, and billionaires Tim Cook and Sam Altman are toeing the line between calling out DHS’s violence and staying on Trump’s good side.

