Donald Trump attacks trans women in Women’s History Month proclamation

President Donald Trump used a presidential proclamation marking Women’s History Month to again spotlight policies targeting transgender Americans, tying a national observance honoring women’s achievements to an agenda that LGBTQ+ advocates say has steadily eroded federal recognition and protections for trans people.

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The proclamation, released by the White House on Thursday, praises women’s contributions to American history while criticizing what Trump calls “gender ideology” and promoting policies the administration says protect women and girls. The message points to actions taken since Trump returned to office that restrict recognition of transgender identities in federal policy and public life.

On the day of his second inauguration last year, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to recognize only two sexes, male and female, defined as fixed categories. The directive effectively eliminated federal recognition of gender identity across agencies, reshaping how gender is recorded in federal policy, programs, and documents.

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The administration has also revived a ban on many transgender people serving in the U.S. military. The policy commanded the Pentagon to identify and remove transgender service members and restricts new enlistments by people who do not serve under their sex assigned at birth. Thousands of service members could be affected.

The policy has faced legal challenges, with critics arguing it is discriminatory and undermines military readiness by forcing out trained personnel.

Trump has also pushed Congress to adopt legislation targeting transgender people. Recently, the president urged Republican lawmakers to attach anti-trans provisions to federal voting legislation, including measures that would bar transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports and prohibit gender-affirming care for minors.

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The administration’s policies have also extended to federal prisons. Under guidance from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, transgender incarcerated people have faced efforts to taper or discontinue hormone therapy, a move medical experts warn can pose serious health risks.

At the same time, the administration has removed sexual orientation and gender identity questions from numerous federal surveys. Researchers say the change could undermine the government’s ability to track disparities affecting LGBTQ+ communities.

Trump has also repeatedly singled out transgender youth in speeches and political messaging, including during his State of the Union address earlier this year.