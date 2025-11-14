➡️ The Epstein emails released by Democrats include a bizarre reference to President Trump allegedly performing a certain sex act on someone called “Bubba.” Rep. Robert Garcia tells The Advocate, “There’s a massive cover-up at the White House and the DOJ right now over the files.” Our reporter Christopher Wiggins has the latest.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M has banned its universities from teaching “race or gender ideology,” a transgender TSA officer is suing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and a Michigan state senator is pushing to protect marriage equality.

We also have reporting from The 19th News on how Gen Z men actually do care about abortion after they hear from people affected by bans.

Have a good weekend,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images "Is it a joke? Is it not? Who’s he talking about? We don’t know,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia said about the peculiar discovery in an interview with The Advocate.

Texas A&M bans teaching 'race or gender ideology' at universities University of College/Shuttershock.com The Texas A&M Board of Regents banned professors from discussing "race or gender ideology" in its 12 universities.

TSA officer sues Kristi Noem over trans personnel being banned from doing pat-downs Daniel Hernandez-Salazar/Shutterstock The policy is “terribly demeaning and 100 percent illegal,” Danielle Mittereder's lawyer Jonathan Puth says.

Meet the Michigan state senator pushing to enshrine marriage equality protections in the state constitution Courtesy Jeremy Moss “If a future case should overturn Obergefell, it goes right back into that language that has existed in our constitution since a public vote in 2004," state Sen. Jeremy Moss told The Advocate.

Gen Z men do care about abortion, actually Foolish Productions/Shuttershock.com Gen Z men said abortion was likely to impact their vote after hearing from people affected by bans, new polling found.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.