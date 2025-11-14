➡️ The Epstein emails released by Democrats include a bizarre reference to President Trump allegedly performing a certain sex act on someone called “Bubba.” Rep. Robert Garcia tells The Advocate, “There’s a massive cover-up at the White House and the DOJ right now over the files.” Our reporter Christopher Wiggins has the latest.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M has banned its universities from teaching “race or gender ideology,” a transgender TSA officer is suing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and a Michigan state senator is pushing to protect marriage equality.
We also have reporting from The 19th News on how Gen Z men actually do care about abortion after they hear from people affected by bans.
"Is it a joke? Is it not? Who’s he talking about? We don’t know,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia said about the peculiar discovery in an interview with The Advocate.
The Texas A&M Board of Regents banned professors from discussing "race or gender ideology" in its 12 universities.
The policy is “terribly demeaning and 100 percent illegal,” Danielle Mittereder's lawyer Jonathan Puth says.
“If a future case should overturn Obergefell, it goes right back into that language that has existed in our constitution since a public vote in 2004," state Sen. Jeremy Moss told The Advocate.
Gen Z men said abortion was likely to impact their vote after hearing from people affected by bans, new polling found.
