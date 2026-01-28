Alex Pretti’s killers placed on administrative leave as Kristi Noem’s story of the shooting unravels

Two federal agents who shot and killed Alex Pretti, a VA ICU nurse, during an immigration enforcement encounter in Minneapolis over the weekend have been placed on administrative leave, according to MS NOW, as the Trump administration faces intensifying scrutiny over its handling of the fatal shooting and its initial claims about what happened.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Reuters reports that the agents were put on leave following the killing of Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen. The agents who fired their weapons were placed on a three-day administrative leave and were offered access to mental health professionals, a standard procedure for officers involved in fatal shootings, MS NOW reports. The option to meet with a health professional was also extended to all agents present at the scene. If the agents return to work, they will be assigned to modified desk duty and barred from field operations while the investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of requesting additional time away from duty, the network reports.

The move comes days after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem falsely claimed that Pretti had targeted federal officers. Trump administration officials lied that Pretti had brandished a firearm that he had on his person. Videos from the scene show that Pretti had a cell phone in his hand and never reached for his gun, which he was carrying legally, according to local law enforcement officials.

Related: Minnesotans mourn Alex Pretti, man killed by Border Patrol agents



Related: Queer lawmakers call for ICE to be reined in after killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis

Related: ‘Nothing about what is going on here is normal’: A fight over evidence in Good, Pretti cases

A notice to Congress said two officers fired their weapons during a struggle after an agent repeatedly shouted, “He’s got a gun,” but the government’s preliminary review does not state that Pretti ever brandished a firearm.

Pretti’s killing, the second fatal shooting by immigration agents in Minnesota this month, has become a flashpoint in the administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown. On January 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed queer mother of three Renee Nicole Good as she tried to drive away from him.

Related: ‘Ground is clearly shifting’ against Trump as Americans rise up in Minneapolis, Pete Buttigieg says (

Related: Trump threatens to use Insurrection Act to send the military to Minneapolis after ICE killing

Related: Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE

President Donald Trump has since dispatched border czar Tom Homan to take over operations in the state, sidelining Border Patrol commander at-large Gregory Bovino amid growing concerns that federal enforcement actions had escalated beyond control. In an unusual move, the federal government has said that instead of the FBI investigating, as is customary, investigations by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility are ongoing.