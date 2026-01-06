Skip to content
Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion medication ban

The Wyoming Supreme Court ruling explicitly affirms that abortion is health care.

Donald Trump uses the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to attack transgender people

“We can’t dismiss these as ‘greatest hits,’” TransLash media CEO Imara Jones told The Advocate about Trump’s constant mentions of transgender people.

‘Ex-gay’ gospel singer Donnie McClurkin accused of sexually assaulting another man in new lawsuit

Giuseppe Corletto's suit says McClurkin groped and raped him. McClurkin denies the allegations.

Bari Weiss’s CBS newsroom reportedly clashed over how to cover transgender people

A correspondent and producer at CBS clashed in November over how to use the phrase “biological sex."

