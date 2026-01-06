Hi y'all,
Well, 2026 is off to a start...
🪖 LGBTQ+ politicians are generally condemning Donald Trump's military strike on Venezuela, an action he ordered without congressional approval, while also noting that now-ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was an oppressive leader who harmed his people. “Nicolás Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator, and Venezuelans have suffered greatly under his regime,” said out U.S. Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont. “That does not diminish the fact that President Trump has zero authority to use military force to remove the leader of another sovereign country."
👀 And speaking of Venezuela: George Santos, the gay former Republican congressman from New York, announced on Sunday that he plans to travel to Caracas “in the coming days to help with aid” for Venezuelans. Okay, George.
⚠️ Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has opened an extraordinary administrative case against Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona — a sitting United States senator, a decorated Navy veteran, and a former astronaut — in a move that would allow the Pentagon to retroactively strip Kelly of rank and cut the military pension he earned over decades of service.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Editor in Chief, The Advocate
'Reckless and illegal': LGBTQ+ politicians blast Trump's military strike on Venezuela
Wiener: Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock; Baldwin and Takano courtesy subjects
Trump sued over denial of gender-affirming care to federal employees
Mark Van Scyoc/Shutterstcok
Meet every queer athlete on the Olympic women's hockey team
Leila Devlin/Getty Images; Harry How/Getty Images; Leila Devlin/Getty Images
Fraudster George Santos claims he’s going to Venezuela ‘to help with aid’
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Mark Kelly defiant as ‘most unqualified Secretary of Defense’ Pete Hegseth targets senator’s retirement pay
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get a year's subscription of The Advocate and Out Magazine for just $9.95.