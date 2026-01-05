Skip to content

Petition calling on Kennedy Center donors to suspend funding nears 100,000 signatures

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump sued over denial of gender-affirming care to federal employees

As of 2026, insurance plans for federal and postal service workers will no longer cover this care, as directed by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

U.S. Office of Personnel Management

U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Mark Van Scyoc/Shutterstcok

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has filed a class action complaint against the Trump administration on behalf of federal employees who will be denied gender-affirming health care for themselves and their families.

The complaint was filed Thursday with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. It concerns changes to the Federal Employee Health Benefits program and the Postal Service Health Benefits program that went into effect with the beginning of the year.

Related: Federal HR office sets deadline for government-wide purge of transgender and nonbinary inclusion

OPM sent a letter to insurance carriers last year saying that as of 2026, “chemical and surgical modification of an individual’s sex traits through medical interventions (to include ‘gender transition”’ services) will no longer be covered under the FEHB or PSHB Programs.” There is a narrow exception for people who are mid-treatment.

“This policy plainly discriminates on the basis of sex against federal employees who seek to obtain coverage under their FEHB or PSHB insurance plans for gender-affirming care, either for themselves or for their dependents who are covered under the plans,” says the complaint filed with OPM. It violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans sex discrimination in employment, the complaint states. In the Bostock v. Clayton County ruling in 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court found that sex discrimination under Title VII includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The complaint includes statements from four plan participants who will be affected by the changes.

Related: Donald Trump’s government declares that transgender and nonbinary people don’t exist

“Untold numbers of federal employees and their families will be left out to dry at the hands of a shameless administration hell-bent on targeting the transgender community,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said in a press release. “This policy is not about cost or care — it is about driving transgender people and people with transgender spouses, children, and dependents out of the federal workforce. These federal employees will now be forced into an impossible situation that pits them between their jobs and access to the care they need. That is discrimination, plain and simple, and the HRC Foundation refuses to let it stand without a fight. Our litigation seeks to honor those federal workers and preserve the rights, respect, and dignity they deserve.”

In addition to the foundation — an arm of the Human Rights Campaign — the employees are represented by the law firm of Correia and Puth. “No federal employee should be discriminated against in health care or otherwise. The law protects them,” Cathy Harris of Correia and Puth said in the press release.

The complaint seeks an end to the policy excluding gender-affirming care, a permanent injunction against such an exclusion, retroactive coverage for care that was denied, payment of economic and compensatory damages, and any other appropriate relief.

If OPM does not respond to the complaint within 30 days, the lawyers will file a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. They then have 180 days to wait until filing a federal court case.

discriminationgender-affirming carehealth caretitle viiu.s. supreme courtbostock v. clayton countycorreia and puthdonald trumpequal employment opportunity commissionfederal employee health benefitsfederal employeeshealth care discriminationhuman rights campaignkelley robinsonoffice of personnel management

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Crime

Five years after January 6, dozens of pardoned insurrectionists have been arrested again

The charges range from possession of child pornography to sexual assault, child molestation and aggravated kidnapping.

Abortion rights protest
Politics

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion medication ban

The Wyoming Supreme Court ruling explicitly affirms that abortion is health care.

donald trump
Politics

Donald Trump uses the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to attack transgender people

“We can’t dismiss these as ‘greatest hits,’” TransLash media CEO Imara Jones told The Advocate about Trump’s constant mentions of transgender people.

Donnie McClurkin at the Stellar Awards in Las Vegas in 2018
People

‘Ex-gay’ gospel singer Donnie McClurkin accused of sexually assaulting another man in new lawsuit

Giuseppe Corletto's suit says McClurkin groped and raped him. McClurkin denies the allegations.

More For You

Bari Weiss’s CBS newsroom reportedly clashed over how to cover transgender people

Bari Weiss

The CBS newsroom under Bari Weiss has reportedly had some intense disagreements over how the network should cover transgender people.

Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
The CBS newsroom under Bari Weiss has reportedly had some intense disagreements over how the network should cover transgender people. Keep Reading →

Ricky Gervais doubles down on anti-trans joke: 'I think I'm right'

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Image
Ricky Gervais, the English comedian known for his roles in the U.K. version of The Office and his many successful stand-up specials, was recently interviewed by BBC's This Cultural Life. During that conversation, the host asked him about controversial jokes he made in the past, including his bits about trans people. The interviewer, John Wilson, told Gervais that he felt the comedian hadn't "changed in parallel with the times" and "doubled down" on his "anti-woke" crusade. Keep Reading →

This Maine school district passed trans-inclusive policies. Online comments forced it to up security

police officer in school

A school district in Maine has been forced to amp up security after receiving "unsettling and concerning" comments in response to its transgender-inclusive policies.

Kate Way/Shuttershock
A school district in Maine has been forced to amp up security after receiving "unsettling and concerning" comments in response to its transgender-inclusive policies. Keep Reading →

Cher recalls 'special arrangement' with David Geffen—and gay roommate

​David Geffen at a Television Critics Association panel via PBS; Cher and David Geffen at the Dreamgirls opening night in March 1983; Cher in an Armchair Expert podcast interview cohosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman

David Geffen at a Television Critics Association panel via PBS; Cher and David Geffen at the Dreamgirls opening night in March 1983; Cher in an Armchair Expert podcast interview cohosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Courtesy of Armchair Expert podcast
The pop star lived with a gay roommate before Sonny Bono, and explained "special arrangement" with then-closeted David Geffen. Keep Reading →

Drag Race's The Vivienne honored across Liverpool one year after death

Liverpool Parish Church; RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne in the Dear Viv documentary; Empire Theatre

Liverpool Parish Church; RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne in the Dear Viv documentary; Empire Theatre.

(L, R) Instagram (@johnmhyland_; @houseofthevivienne); (C) World of Wonder.
Several venues in Liverpool and beyond "lit up green" to pay tribute to RuPaul's Drag Race winner and overall superstar The Vivienne during the one-year anniversary of her untimely passing. The color choice was a reference to The Viv's role as the Wicked Witch of the West in the West End revival of The Wizard of Oz musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved