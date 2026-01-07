Distraught woman says ICE killed her wife in video after deadly Minneapolis shooting

Editor's note: Video linked in this article may be upsetting to viewers.

A Minnesota woman sitting in the snow with her dog told a person filming her that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had just shot and killed her wife — now identified as Renee Nicole Good, 37 — according to newly circulating video that has intensified scrutiny of a fatal federal shooting during a sweeping immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

“They killed my wife. I don’t know what to do,” the woman says through sobs in the footage, with a damaged SUV visible in the distance behind her. "We stopped to videotape, and they shot her in the head,” the woman cries.



“We have a 6-year-old at school,” she says, almost unable to breathe, as a chaotic scene in which federal officers prevented at least one doctor who was on the scene from assisting the shot victim unfolds. “We’re new here,” the distraught woman says in despair.

Related: Shocking video shows ICE agent fatally shooting woman in south Minneapolis

The video emerged hours after Good was fatally shot Wednesday morning near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue during what the Department of Homeland Security has described as its largest immigration enforcement surge ever in Minnesota. Roughly 2,000 federal agents have been deployed across the state as part of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Good was identified late Wednesday by her mother, Donna Ganger, who told The Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her partner and was not involved in protests or any activity confronting ICE agents. Ganger said her family was notified of the death late Wednesday morning.

“She was probably terrified,” Ganger told the paper. “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Good was previously married a man named Timmy Ray Mackin, who died in 2023 at age 36, and had her son with him, according to the Star Tribune.

DHS has said that “rioters began blocking ICE officers” during what it called “targeted operations,” alleging that one person “weaponized” a vehicle, prompting an agent to fire what the agency described as “defensive shots.” The department characterized the killing as an act of self-defense and labeled the incident “domestic terrorism.”

But multiple videos circulating online appear to tell a different story. Separate footage shows a dark SUV attempting to drive away from the scene when three shots ring out, sending bystanders into panic. Moments later, the vehicle crashes into a light pole and parked cars as people scream and rush toward the wreckage. Authorities have not publicly reconciled those images with DHS’s account.

In another video, a person wearing the same outfit as the distraught woman can be seen leaning over a bloodied body in the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Late Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump weighed in on his social media site, Truth Social, claiming he had “just viewed the clip” and asserting that the woman filming was “obviously, a professional agitator” and that the driver had “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” calling the shooting an act of self-defense and blaming what he described as a “Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate.”

Condemnation has grown from civil rights and advocacy groups nationwide.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson grieved with the Minneapolis community in a statement to The Advocate.

"Today, a woman was senselessly killed in Minneapolis during an ICE action — a brutal reminder that this agency and the Trump regime put every community at risk, spreading fear instead of safety," Robinson said. "Reports that she may have been part of the LGBTQ+ community underscore how often the most vulnerable pay the highest price. Her family and the people of Minneapolis deserve a full investigation, real accountability, and decisive action. And we must remove ICE and their terror from all our communities before even more preventable violence occurs. As Governor Walz requested, we join the nation in standing with Minneapolis.”

Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner also released the a statement, saying, "The fatal shooting of Renee Good — an LGBTQ+ United States citizen exercising her right to protest ICE activity in Minneapolis—is a horrifying and senseless loss of life. Renee’s death lays bare the dangerous reality of an agency that continues to operate with impunity, fueled by a Trump administration that has normalized violence, cruelty, and the erosion of basic human rights. This is now the fifth known killing linked to ICE agents amid an aggressive escalation of raids and abuses. These are not isolated incidents — they are the predictable and devastating consequences of a federal agenda that treats immigrant communities, and those who stand in solidarity with them, as expendable."

Amnesty International accused the Trump administration of “unnecessary lethal force,” of misrepresenting the circumstances, and of using militarized immigration crackdowns that have made communities unsafe.

Common Defense Executive Director Jose Vasquez said ICE’s “uninvited presence in Minneapolis is not only destabilizing, it is dangerous and deeply unjust,” calling the killing “heartbreaking and unforgivable.” He said the shooting reflects an “unnecessary escalation” and demanded ICE leave Minneapolis immediately.

Local leaders also pushed back forcefully. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters, “To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” while Gov. Tim Walz said the state would ensure a “full, fair, and expeditious investigation.”

Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke, the state’s first out transgender legislator, said the killing left her “heartbroken” and warned that the federal immigration surge had created the conditions for violence long before Wednesday’s shooting.

“My reaction is one of great sadness,” Finke told The Advocate. “For those of us here in Minnesota who’ve been seeing what these federal agents — ICE, CBP, others — have been doing and how they’ve been treating our communities and our neighbors, something like this felt very possible. But we’ve just had so many tragedies here. Waking up to this news was heartbreaking. It’s terrible. It’s one too many of these things.”

Finke said the sudden influx of roughly 2,000 federal agents announced earlier this week created an inherently volatile situation.

“That kind of influx of law enforcement, often untrained young people coming in with a mandate to kidnap neighbors and abduct people and deport them, violence is the only way that something like that can go at some point or another,” she said, adding that what happened to Good was “devastating” and “the kind of violence being bred by our federal government.”

Finke also called for accountability, saying state law enforcement must “arrest the killer and prosecute that person to the fullest extent of the law,” even as legislative options are constrained by Minnesota’s divided legislature.

And in a message to Minnesotans shaken by the shooting, Finke urged solidarity, noting that immigrant, transgender, and LGBTQ+ communities are bearing the brunt of the federal crackdown.

“We all need to remember that we are in this together,” she said. “We are going to continue to fight for it. We are going to stand up nonviolently with peace and love and fight for our communities no matter what.”

The Advocate has contacted Walz and Minneapolis city officials, including Frey and the police department, for comment.

Wednesday evening, hundreds of protesters gathered in Good's neighborhood for a vigil and march. “She was peaceful, she did the right thing,” Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN, said at the event, the Star Tribune reports. “She died because she loved her neighbors.”

Another speaker at the event, identified only as Noah, denounced those who called Good a domestic terrorist. Instead, he said, Good was watching the terrorists.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the identity of Renee Nicole Good.

