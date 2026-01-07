Skip to content

Virginia LGBTQ+ groups ‘thrilled’ to march in inaugural parade celebrating the state's new Dem governor

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zohran Mamdani swears in Lillian Bonsignore as first out lesbian FDNY commissioner

Lillian Bonsignore has made history as the first out lesbian FDNY commissioner.

Lillian Bonsignore sworn in as FDNY commissioner

Lillian Bonsignore kisses her wife, Kim, (left) and poses with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (right) as she's sworn in as FDNY commissioner.

Screenshots via @nycmayor on Instagram

Lillian Bonsignore has officially been sworn in as commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, making history as the first out lesbian to hold the position.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani performed the swearing in Tuesday evening, with Bonsignore accompanied by her wife, Kim. During his remarks, Mamdani praised the decorated first responder for her "wealth of experience and vision for how to lead the FDNY" as well as "the respect she holds for this work and all those who do it."

Related: Who is Lillian Bonsignore — set to be first out gay Fire Department of New York commissioner?

"There will certainly be difficult moments to come, where the brave men and women of the FDNY put their lives on the line for New Yorkers," Mamdani said. "But they will be able to turn to their commissioner and know that they are led by someone who knows this work, cares about this work, and will stop at nothing to keep our city safe."

Bonsignore, 56, joined the FDNY in 1991 as an emergency medical technician, serving 31 years before her retirement in 2022. She was named chief of the FDNY’s Emergency Medical Services division in 2019, becoming the first woman to head the division and first uniformed woman to be a four-star chief in the department. Her tenure included working as a first responder in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and leading the EMS division during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite her extensive resume, conservative figures lashed out when Mamdani announced her appointment, attempting to paint her as inexperienced. Tesla CEO Elon Musk fallaciously claimed in a post on X, which he owns, that "People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake."

Mamdani immediately defended Bonsignore, responding to Musk in a post, “Experience does matter, which is why I appointed the person who spent more than 30 years at EMS. You know, the workforce that addresses at least 70% of all calls coming into FDNY?”

Related: Zohran Mamdani claps back after Elon Musk attacks out lesbian FDNY commissioner appointee

Bonsignore's appointment makes her the second woman and first out gay person to serve as FDNY commissioner. It also marks the first time women have led both the city's fire and police departments, as Jessica Tisch is remaining in her post as police commissioner under Mamdani's administration.

“I promise to be a leader for every member of this department, committed to listening, supporting and advocating for the great men and women who selflessly give their time to protecting our city," Bonsignore said.

lillian bonsignorezohran mamdanifdny commissionernew york citynew yorknyc mayornew york city mayorfdnyfire department of new yorkcommissionerelon muskswearing insworn infirst responderemergency medical servicesseptember 11covid-19jessica tischpolitics

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

The cast of Hacks at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards
Culture

The Advocate is again nominated for a GLAAD Media Award as Outstanding Magazine

The awards honor journalism, film, TV, music, and more. See all the nominations here.

Kennedy Center
News

Petition calling on Kennedy Center donors to suspend funding nears 100,000 signatures

A petition is calling on Kennedy Center donors to withhold funds until artistic independence is restored.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Crime

Five years after January 6, dozens of pardoned insurrectionists have been arrested again

The charges range from possession of child pornography to sexual assault, child molestation and aggravated kidnapping.

Abortion rights protest
Politics

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion medication ban

The Wyoming Supreme Court ruling explicitly affirms that abortion is health care.

More For You

This Maine school district passed trans-inclusive policies. Online comments forced it to up security

police officer in school

A school district in Maine has been forced to amp up security after receiving "unsettling and concerning" comments in response to its transgender-inclusive policies.

Kate Way/Shuttershock
A school district in Maine has been forced to amp up security after receiving "unsettling and concerning" comments in response to its transgender-inclusive policies. Keep Reading →

'Reckless and illegal': LGBTQ+ politicians blast Trump's military strike on Venezuela

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, California State Sen. Scott Wiener, and U.S. Rep. Mark Takano

From left: U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, California State Sen. Scott Wiener, and U.S. Rep. Mark Takano

Wiener: Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock; Baldwin and Takano courtesy subjects
LGBTQ+ politicians are generally condemning Donald Trump's military strike on Venezuela, an action he ordered without congressional approval, while also noting that now-ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was an oppressive leader who harmed his people. Keep Reading →

Mark Kelly defiant as ‘most unqualified Secretary of Defense’ Pete Hegseth targets senator’s retirement pay

pete hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that he would strip Sen. Mark Kelly of his rank and retirement pay.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has opened an extraordinary administrative case against Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona — a sitting United States senator, a decorated Navy veteran, and a former astronaut — in a move that would allow the Pentagon to retroactively strip Kelly of rank and cut the military pension he earned over decades of service. Keep Reading →

10 people sentenced for claiming France’s first lady Brigitte Macron is transgender

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Ten people were found guilty in France on Monday of cyberbullying first lady Brigitte Macron by posting false claims online that accused her of being transgender.

Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shuttershock.com
Ten people were found guilty in France on Monday of cyberbullying first lady Brigitte Macron by posting false claims online that accused her of being transgender. Keep Reading →

Tim Walz drops reelection bid for Minnesota governorship

Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he won't seek a third term.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not seek reelection in 2026, ending his bid for a historic third term and throwing Minnesota politics into immediate flux. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved