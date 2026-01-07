Zohran Mamdani swears in Lillian Bonsignore as first out lesbian FDNY commissioner

Lillian Bonsignore has officially been sworn in as commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, making history as the first out lesbian to hold the position.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani performed the swearing in Tuesday evening, with Bonsignore accompanied by her wife, Kim. During his remarks, Mamdani praised the decorated first responder for her "wealth of experience and vision for how to lead the FDNY" as well as "the respect she holds for this work and all those who do it."

"There will certainly be difficult moments to come, where the brave men and women of the FDNY put their lives on the line for New Yorkers," Mamdani said. "But they will be able to turn to their commissioner and know that they are led by someone who knows this work, cares about this work, and will stop at nothing to keep our city safe."