Zohran Mamdani swears in Lillian Bonsignore as first out lesbian FDNY commissioner

Lillian Bonsignore has officially been sworn in as commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, making history as the first out lesbian to hold the position.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani performed the swearing in Tuesday evening, with Bonsignore accompanied by her wife, Kim. During his remarks, Mamdani praised the decorated first responder for her "wealth of experience and vision for how to lead the FDNY" as well as "the respect she holds for this work and all those who do it."
"There will certainly be difficult moments to come, where the brave men and women of the FDNY put their lives on the line for New Yorkers," Mamdani said. "But they will be able to turn to their commissioner and know that they are led by someone who knows this work, cares about this work, and will stop at nothing to keep our city safe."
Bonsignore, 56, joined the FDNY in 1991 as an emergency medical technician, serving 31 years before her retirement in 2022. She was named chief of the FDNY’s Emergency Medical Services division in 2019, becoming the first woman to head the division and first uniformed woman to be a four-star chief in the department. Her tenure included working as a first responder in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and leading the EMS division during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite her extensive resume, conservative figures lashed out when Mamdani announced her appointment, attempting to paint her as inexperienced. Tesla CEO Elon Musk fallaciously claimed in a post on X, which he owns, that "People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake."
Mamdani immediately defended Bonsignore, responding to Musk in a post, “Experience does matter, which is why I appointed the person who spent more than 30 years at EMS. You know, the workforce that addresses at least 70% of all calls coming into FDNY?”
Bonsignore's appointment makes her the second woman and first out gay person to serve as FDNY commissioner. It also marks the first time women have led both the city's fire and police departments, as Jessica Tisch is remaining in her post as police commissioner under Mamdani's administration.
“I promise to be a leader for every member of this department, committed to listening, supporting and advocating for the great men and women who selflessly give their time to protecting our city," Bonsignore said.