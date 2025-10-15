➡️ At a time when LGBTQ+ journalism is more crucial than ever, NBC has laid off teams of journalists covering marginalized communities, including NBC Out.
Meanwhile, a clinic in Boston has been pressured into cutting gender-affirming care for patients under 19, and a trans fencer is suing USA Fencing and the U.S. Olympic Committee.
We also have Pete Buttigieg hitting the campaign trail with Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger, and more bad news for right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.
‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship
NBC News has fired journalists who reported on Black, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ+ communities.
Officials with the clinic, which has served LGBTQ+ Bostonians since 1971, say they made the move to avoid losing federal funding under the anti-trans Trump administration.
Dinah Yukich sued after a tournament in New York determined her ineligible to compete in women's events.
The gay former transportation secretary and Democratic star will join the pro-LGBTQ+ candidate for governor in Charlottesville.
Candace Owens still won't be able to enter Australia and now must cover the government's legal costs after losing her appeal.
