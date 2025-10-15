➡️ At a time when LGBTQ+ journalism is more crucial than ever, NBC has laid off teams of journalists covering marginalized communities, including NBC Out.

Meanwhile, a clinic in Boston has been pressured into cutting gender-affirming care for patients under 19, and a trans fencer is suing USA Fencing and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

We also have Pete Buttigieg hitting the campaign trail with Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger, and more bad news for right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.

NBC lays off teams of journalists focused on marginalized communities, ending NBC Out & NBC BLK lev radin/Shutterstock NBC News has fired journalists who reported on Black, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ+ communities.

Fenway Health stops providing hormones and puberty blockers to trans patients under 19 ©2025 Google Maps Data Officials with the clinic, which has served LGBTQ+ Bostonians since 1971, say they made the move to avoid losing federal funding under the anti-trans Trump administration.

Fencer sues USA Fencing, U.S. Olympic Committee over trans sports ban Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock Dinah Yukich sued after a tournament in New York determined her ineligible to compete in women's events.

Pete Buttigieg will join Abigail Spanberger for Virginia get-out-the-vote rally Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; KC McGinnis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images The gay former transportation secretary and Democratic star will join the pro-LGBTQ+ candidate for governor in Charlottesville.

Candace Owens denied entry into Australia over fear she'd incite 'violent or radical action' Jason Davis/Getty Images Candace Owens still won't be able to enter Australia and now must cover the government's legal costs after losing her appeal.

