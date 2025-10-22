➡️ Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people are rising around the world as politicians target them through legislation and rhetoric, according to a new report.
In related news, a hospital in Philadelphia is accusing Trump’s DOJ of reverse-engineering its claims about gender-affirming care in an effort to seize kids’ medical records, and a Florida city has to pay nearly a million dollars in legal fees after its “conversion therapy” ban was struck down.
We also hear from Good Morning America’s Will Ganss on his hometown of Arlington, Texas potentially rolling back LGBTQ+ protections, and disgraced gay Republican George Santos has his eye on a career path that feels kind of inevitable at this point.
Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes have increased in the past five years across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Attorneys for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia say the government didn't bother fact-checking media reports or comparing care at other hospitals before trying to seize kids' medical records.
Palm Beach County and Boca Raton must pay $885,000 in legal fees after its ban against conversion therapy was struck down.
Good Morning America's Will Ganss has a message for his hometown as it considers voiding LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination policies.
The disgraced, former congressman, who just had a seven-year sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, is already gearing up for his next act.
