➡️ Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people are rising around the world as politicians target them through legislation and rhetoric, according to a new report.

In related news, a hospital in Philadelphia is accusing Trump’s DOJ of reverse-engineering its claims about gender-affirming care in an effort to seize kids’ medical records, and a Florida city has to pay nearly a million dollars in legal fees after its “conversion therapy” ban was struck down.

We also hear from Good Morning America’s Will Ganss on his hometown of Arlington, Texas potentially rolling back LGBTQ+ protections, and disgraced gay Republican George Santos has his eye on a career path that feels kind of inevitable at this point.

‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes have risen around the world since 2020: report RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes have increased in the past five years across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Philadelphia hospital slams Trump's DOJ, saying it 'reverse-engineered' claims about gender-affirming care Courtesy Pictured Attorneys for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia say the government didn't bother fact-checking media reports or comparing care at other hospitals before trying to seize kids' medical records.

Florida city ordered to pay $885,000 after conversion therapy ban struck down Shutterstock Creative Palm Beach County and Boca Raton must pay $885,000 in legal fees after its ban against conversion therapy was struck down.

GMA's Will Ganss slams his Texas hometown for vote to revoke LGBTQ+ protections Courtesy ABC News Good Morning America's Will Ganss has a message for his hometown as it considers voiding LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination policies.

Fresh from prison, George Santos says he might take a spin on 'Dancing With the Stars' Win McNamee/Getty Images The disgraced, former congressman, who just had a seven-year sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, is already gearing up for his next act.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.