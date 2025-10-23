➡️ Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state will go after university professors who are supposedly “pushing leftist ideologies.”

Plus, a trans woman athlete has won her Minnesota Supreme Court case against USA Powerlifting, and Elon Musk is back with another cringe, meme-filled Twitter fight.

We also hear from Erin Reed on Fenway Health ending gender-affirming care for anyone under 19, and John Casey weighs in on Trump’s “highway robbery” of the American people.

‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship

Texas will target professors 'pushing leftist ideologies,' Greg Abbott says lev radin/Shutterstock Greg Abbott has vowed to remove professors that he believes are "pushing leftist ideologies."

Minnesota Supreme Court rules USA Powerlifting's ban on trans women is discrimination shutterstock creative JayCee Cooper, a trans woman banned from women's powerlifting contests, has won her case at the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Elon Musk responds to NASA head Sean Duffy with homophobic GIF amid space-age feud Frederic Legrand-COMEO/Shutterstock; Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock During a dispute with Duffy over moon mission contracts, the SpaceX and X CEO referenced an infamous Ugandan news interview where a trans activist was asked: "Why are you gay?"

A line must be drawn: The cowardice of historic LGBTQ+ provider Fenway Health footage still via Fenway Health Opinion: Fenway Health must return to its roots and care for those the government casts aside, writes Erin Reed.

While prices rise, jobs fade, and a shutdown hurts, Trump bills us $20+ billion for his lavish expenses Courtesy The White House; LMspencer/Shutterstock Opinion: Trump voters, are you happy about paying billions for a ballroom, bailout, vanity parade, and luxury airplane, and compensating your aggrieved president with hundreds of millions of dollars? No? Then fix it, writes John Casey.

