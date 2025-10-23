Scroll To Top
Minnesota Supreme Court rules USA Powerlifting's ban on trans women is discrimination

JayCee Cooper, a trans woman banned from women's powerlifting contests, has won her case at the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that USA Powerlifting discriminated against a transgender woman by banning her from women's competitions.

The court determined in an opinion issued Wednesday that preventing JayCee Cooper from competing in women's categories constitutes unlawful discrimination under the Minnesota Human Rights Act. Chief Justice Natalie Hudson wrote that USAPL is "not permitted to deny Cooper the full and equal enjoyment of its place of public accommodation because of her transgender status nor engage in business discrimination as to Cooper because of her transgender status."

"USA Powerlifting’s policy expressly prohibiting transgender women from competing in the women’s division of a powerlifting competition is facially discriminatory and constitutes direct evidence of discrimination based on sexual orientation under the MHRA’s prohibition against discrimination in business and places of public accommodation," the opinion states.

Cooper filed charges with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2019 after she was denied entry into USAPL women’s competitions, asking for it to uphold a "fair standard" that would allow trans athletes the opportunity to compete in the category of their gender identity.

Cooper then filed a lawsuit against USAPL in 2021, accusing the organization of discrimination. The Ramsey County District Court ruled in 2023 that she had indeed been discriminated against, leading to a 2024 ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals which affirmed that discrimination against athletes based on gender identity violates the MHRA.

The appeals court sent the case back down to the district court to determine whether or not USAPL rejected Cooper because of her trans identity, or if the organization had a "legitimate business purpose." While USAPL claimed that the ban was instated to keep competitions fair, research does not indicate trans athletes have a significant competitive advantage.

A comprehensive review of several studies on trans participation in sports under their gender identity also found that trans athletes, post transition, are "more similar to their gender identity." It noted that both transgender and cisgender athletes show great variations in ability.

"Because there is a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether USA Powerlifting has a legitimate business purpose for excluding transgender women from the women’s division, we affirm ... Cooper on her claims of sexual orientation and sex discrimination in business," Hudson continued in the opinion.

Jess Braverman, Legal Director at Gender Justice, which represented Cooper, said in a statement that “this ruling sends a clear and powerful message: transgender people have a right to enjoy public spaces in Minnesota like sporting events, restaurants, and movie theaters, free from targeted discrimination."

“This decision is a historic victory for fairness, equity, and the fundamental rights of all Minnesotans. While we celebrate this victory, we remain vigilant,” Braverman continued. “Across the country, anti-trans legislation and legal battles continue to threaten the rights and freedom of trans people. We will continue to fight for a world where everyone can compete, belong, and thrive without fear of discrimination.”

