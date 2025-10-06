➡️ The group defending so-called conversion therapy before the Supreme Court has been accused if misrepresenting evidence by the very researchers it cites.

In South Carolina, the home of a judge who ruled against the Trump administration burned down over the weekend, shortly after she had reportedly received death threats.

Meanwhile, anti-trans, anti-woke media figure Bari Weiss has officially become the editor in chief of CBS News.

In weirder news, a flight was forced to land after an unhinged passenger started raving about LGBTQ+ people giving him cancer.

We continue LGBTQ History Month with a look at vintage queer protest posters from ONE Archives’ “Days of Rage” exhibit.

‼️ If you’re an LGBTQ+ federal employee who’s felt pressured to hide your identity — whether by removing Pride flags, photos of your partner, or other measures — we want to hear from you. You can email Advocate senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or reach out securely on Signal (cwdc.98). You may remain anonymous.

Christian group defending LGBTQ+ conversion therapy at SCOTUS accused of using 'false evidence' shutterstock creative Researchers say the Alliance Defending Freedom is misrepresenting its work to harm LGBTQ+ people.

South Carolina judge's house burns down after ruling against Trump administration St. Paul's Fire District via CNN; Courtesy South Carolina Judicial Branch Diane Goodstein had received death threats for her ruling against the Trump administration before her house burned down.

Anti-trans queer journalist Bari Weiss named editor in chief of CBS News Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press The announcement comes as Paramount Skydance buys her independent media company for $150 million.

Flight lands early after masked passenger raves about LGBTQ+ people giving him cancer natmac stock/Shutterstock Sun Country Airlines landed a plane less than an hour into the flight because of the unruly behavior.

