➡️ The group defending so-called conversion therapy before the Supreme Court has been accused if misrepresenting evidence by the very researchers it cites.
In South Carolina, the home of a judge who ruled against the Trump administration burned down over the weekend, shortly after she had reportedly received death threats.
Meanwhile, anti-trans, anti-woke media figure Bari Weiss has officially become the editor in chief of CBS News.
In weirder news, a flight was forced to land after an unhinged passenger started raving about LGBTQ+ people giving him cancer.
We continue LGBTQ History Month with a look at vintage queer protest posters from ONE Archives’ “Days of Rage” exhibit.
‼️ If you’re an LGBTQ+ federal employee who’s felt pressured to hide your identity — whether by removing Pride flags, photos of your partner, or other measures — we want to hear from you. You can email Advocate senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or reach out securely on Signal (cwdc.98). You may remain anonymous.
Researchers say the Alliance Defending Freedom is misrepresenting its work to harm LGBTQ+ people.
Diane Goodstein had received death threats for her ruling against the Trump administration before her house burned down.
The announcement comes as Paramount Skydance buys her independent media company for $150 million.
Sun Country Airlines landed a plane less than an hour into the flight because of the unruly behavior.
"This is about how design lives through us: our bodies, our memories, our activated minds."
