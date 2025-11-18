Hi there,
👀 The brother of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Mark Epstein, moved Saturday night to shut down one of the most explosive interpretations circulating around newly released Epstein estate emails. Check out what he clarified to The Advocate.
🚔 LGBTQ+ people are significantly more likely to report being stopped, detained, and falsely accused by law enforcement compared to non-LGBTQ+ people, and it's keeping them from calling for help.
➡️ President Donald Trump unleashed an erratic, anti-trans, grievance-filled Truth Social rant late Friday, abruptly withdrawing his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the heretofore loyal anti-LGBTQ+ MAGA Republican from Georgia, and attacking her as a “ranting lunatic.”
