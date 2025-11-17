Scroll To Top
News

Pope Leo invites transgender women to Vatican lunch, but doesn't sit with them

Pope Leo XIV
Marco Iacobucci Epp/Shutterstock

Pope Leo has continued Pope Francis' tradition of inviting transgender women to the Catholic Church's annual "lunch for the poor," but not his tradition of sitting with them.

Pope Leo is continuing Pope Francis' tradition of inviting transgender women to lunch, but not his tradition of sitting with them.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Pope Leo has continued Pope Francis' tradition of inviting transgender women to the Catholic Church's annual "lunch for the poor," but not his tradition of sitting with them.

Francis began inviting a group of trans women as his guests for the annual World Day of the Poor lunch in November, 2023, many of whom were Latin American migrants in sex work. Both years, Francis selected two members of the group to dine at his head table.

Leo did not sit with any of the women this year, with all the women instead sitting at separate tables. Alessia Nobile, a trans woman and Italian author at the lunch, told The Washington Post that she managed to give the Pope a letter on behalf of the trans community, and he responded with a smile.

“That he’d mingle, that he [sat] close to [us], that’s a good sign, right?” she said.

Related: Pope Leo says blessing same-sex weddings is 'not what the Church teaches'

Leo's views on the LGBTQ+ community have not been widely reported, though he has so far taken Francis' approach of preaching compassion without changing church teaching on marriage equality or the ordination of women.

Leo lamented at a meeting of bishops in 2012 that Western news media and popular culture fostered "sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel," according to The New York Times . He specifically mentioned the so-called “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children.”

Leo said in a private meeting with the Vatican diplomatic corps in May that the family is “founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman,” the Associated Press reported. In a September interview with Christian newspaper Crux, Leo said that "the church’s teaching will continue as it is" in regards to marriage equality, while criticizing some ceremonies in which priests have blessed couples as they legally marry.

"I’ve already spoken about marriage, as did Pope Francis when he was pope, about a family being a man and a woman in solemn commitment, blessed in the sacrament of marriage. But even to say that, I understand some people will take that badly," Leo said, adding of same-sex unions, “That doesn’t mean those people are bad people, but I think it’s very important, again, to understand how to accept others who are different than we are, how to accept people who make choices in their life and to respect them."

From Your Site Articles
NewsWomenWorldReligionChristianityYahoo FeedTransgenderCatholic ChurchVatican
alessia nobilecatholic churchgay marriagejubileelunch for the poormarriage equalitypope francispope leoroman catholic churchsame-sex marriagethe vaticantransgender rightstransgender womenworld day of the poornews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio