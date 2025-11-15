Trump yanks support for ‘lunatic’ Marjorie Taylor Greene in unhinged rant as Epstein scandal squeezes him

President Donald Trump unleashed an erratic, anti-trans, grievance-filled Truth Social rant late Friday, abruptly withdrawing his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the heretofore loyal MAGA Republican from Georgia, and attacking her as a “ranting lunatic,” while spewing transphobia, saying his administration had achieved “no men in women's sports or transgender for everyone."

The post, with improper capitalizations, random punctuation, and disjointed sentences, arrived as pressure intensifies over the still-unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files that his administration continues to withhold.

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump wrote. He rattled off several grievances before adding, “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Trump’s eruption came as newly released emails bring up more questions about Epstein's relationship with powerful political figures, including the president himself. It also comes hours after The Advocate published an interview with California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, who said newly released emails from the Epstein estate raise “serious new questions” about Trump’s relationship with Epstein. Garcia said the Justice Department is “essentially” engaged in “a massive cover-up” and that Trump “is clearly panicked.”

The political fractures around Trump have been deepening since Greene, once one of his most loyal defenders, publicly broke with him over the Epstein files.

In his post, Trump turned his fury squarely on Greene. He accused her of “complain, complain, complain,” mocked her declining political relevance, and claimed she doesn’t understand how much she owes to him. He derided her media appearances, especially recently on The View, as desperate and attention-seeking, and said, "She has gone Far Left.” He wrote that, "It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!).”

Greene is one of four Republicans who signed onto a discharge petition spearheaded by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna to force a House vote on legislation compelling the Justice Department to release all unclassified Epstein material. The path forward in the Senate appears less certain, as advancing the bill would ultimately place it on Trump’s desk.

The pressure has only intensified with the Thursday release of thousands of emails, including a 2018 email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother, Mark Epstein. In that thread, Mark writes, “Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” “Bubba” is a nickname Bill Clinton has been known by, though the email gives no explanation.

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, told The Advocate that, “These emails prove literally nothing.”

At 9:19 p.m. Eastern, Greene shot back on X, formerly Twitter.

"President Trump just attacked me and lied about me," she wrote. “I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files."

She added, "It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level."

Trump concluded his post with, “I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

To which Greene replied, “I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's response.

