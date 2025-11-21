➡️ The Trump administration has quietly erased transgender caregivers and caregivers of color from a list of underserved or hard-to-reach populations, ignoring the fact that these communities experience greater negative impacts from caregiving. Our friends at The 19th News have the story.
Plus, multiple southern states have banned trans books from YA and children’s sections in libraries, the South’s first out queer congresswoman is fighting the GOP’s effort to cut her out of Congress, and the Coast Guard has been forced to backtrack after intense reactions to its weakened position on hate symbols.
We also take a look at a new shelter for LGBTQ+ youth recently opened in Harlem by the Ali Forney Center, thanks to the generosity of countless people and organizations.
Have a good weekend,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
SeventyFour/Shutterstock
The decision ignores the stark reality that underserved communities experience greater negative impacts from caregiving, from financial hardships to worse health outcomes, advocates say.
MKPhoto12/Shuttershock.com
Children's and young adult sections in libraries are being scrubbed of transgender content in these states.
Office of Congresswoman Julie Johnson
Democrat Julie Johnson was elected to serve her North Texas constituents. Now Republicans are fighting to draw her out of the electoral map.
Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
After intense backlash, the agency issued a new general order clarifying its position on hate symbols.
Courtesy of the Ali Forney Center
Here's how the Ali Forney Center's new shelter for LGBTQ+ youth in Harlem came together after five years.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
For a limited time, start your subscription next year for just $6.00.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes