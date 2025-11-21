➡️ The Trump administration has quietly erased transgender caregivers and caregivers of color from a list of underserved or hard-to-reach populations, ignoring the fact that these communities experience greater negative impacts from caregiving. Our friends at The 19th News have the story.

Plus, multiple southern states have banned trans books from YA and children’s sections in libraries, the South’s first out queer congresswoman is fighting the GOP’s effort to cut her out of Congress, and the Coast Guard has been forced to backtrack after intense reactions to its weakened position on hate symbols.

We also take a look at a new shelter for LGBTQ+ youth recently opened in Harlem by the Ali Forney Center, thanks to the generosity of countless people and organizations.

Trans people and people of color have been quietly erased from national caregiving plan SeventyFour/Shutterstock The decision ignores the stark reality that underserved communities experience greater negative impacts from caregiving, from financial hardships to worse health outcomes, advocates say.

Southern states ban transgender books from YA and children's sections in libraries MKPhoto12/Shuttershock.com Children's and young adult sections in libraries are being scrubbed of transgender content in these states.

The South’s first out LGBTQ+ congresswoman is fighting a GOP effort to cut her out of Congress Office of Congresswoman Julie Johnson Democrat Julie Johnson was elected to serve her North Texas constituents. Now Republicans are fighting to draw her out of the electoral map.

U.S. Coast Guard backtracks on acceptability of ‘potentially divisive’ swastikas & nooses Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images After intense backlash, the agency issued a new general order clarifying its position on hate symbols.

How community 'goodwill' helped open a new shelter for LGBTQ+ young adults in Harlem Courtesy of the Ali Forney Center Here's how the Ali Forney Center's new shelter for LGBTQ+ youth in Harlem came together after five years.

