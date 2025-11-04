➡️ The Supreme Court will make a decision about marriage equality this week — and Jim Obergefell says we should be concerned. The Advocate’s interviews with him and GLAD Law legal director Josh Rovenger will get you up to speed.

Today is also Election Day, with a number of important races across the country. The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund has a list of candidates to watch.

In other news, Trump’s Department of Education is being sued for taking loan forgiveness away from LGBTQ+ nonprofit workers, the guy who threw a Subway sandwich at federal agents in Washington D.C. is going on trial, and a new report examines the future of queer media.

Jim Obergefell warns, ‘People should be concerned’ about Supreme Court considering marriage equality case Alex Wong/Getty Images The justices will meet on Friday to consider whether to grant Kim Davis a hearing on her challenge to marriage equality.

Here are LGBTQ+ political candidate races you should be watching today Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images; ericadeuso.com The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund supports queer political candidates across the country. This year, they've endorsed 171 candidates appearing on the 2025 general election ballot. These are a few.

Trump's DOE sued (twice) for disqualifying LGBTQ+ nonprofit workers from loan forgiveness Ben Von Klemperer / Shutterstock.com Two lawsuits have been filed over a new DOE policy disqualifying LGBTQ+ nonprofit workers from student loan forgiveness.

D.C. jury seated as ‘sandwich guy’ federal criminal trial begins Andrew Leyden/Getty Images Former DOJ employee Sean Dunn’s trial on misdemeanor charges for allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at federal agents begins Tuesday.

Is queer media in crisis? A new report shows the way forward Marko Domka/Shutterstock LGBTQ+ media is in danger — but all is not lost.

