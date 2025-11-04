Is queer media in crisis? A new report shows the way forward

Eighteen states in the U.S. have no known original LGBTQ+ news outlets, according to the LGBTQ+ Media Mapping Project, an in-depth analysis of the state of local queer news outlets.

“There are many places in the U.S. with little or no LGBT+ original local reporting,” says Tracy Baim, director of the LGBTQ+ Media Mapping Project and cofounder of the Chicago-based Windy City Times newspaper. “As the political backlash grows, these gaps become even more important to try to fill with some creative supports. That could be partnering with local LGBTQ+ community centers, community colleges and universities, or even mainstream media willing to do coverage of their local LGBTQ+ communities.”

It may become more difficult to find local LGBTQ+ news in your area, according to a new study. Shutterstock Creative

Created in partnership with News Is Out, the MacArthur Foundation, Local Media Foundation, and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at City University of New York, the Mapping Project provides one of the first looks into the local queer media landscape. Baim spearheaded the project alongside Hanna Siemaszko, who led research.

“We started this survey right before this new presidential administration took over,” Baim explains. “The backlash against DEI had already started two years ago; it has just been turbocharged in 2025. Corporate pullback on diversity marketing has absolutely hurt both local and national LGBTQ+ media. Additionally, there are real fears about targeting of LGBTQ+ media, both individuals and companies.”

The project’s findings were released in September and “underscore both the challenges and resilience of queer media, and call for greater investment to ensure these essential voices continue to serve their communities,” as stated on News Is Out’s website. Through carefully compiled data, surveys, and interviews, a detailed downloadable report was created as well as an interactive map.

LGBTQ+ media outlets are a key component in telling queer stories and educating the public. BalkansCat/Shutterstock

“Financial stability is the top struggle for a vast majority of outlets responding to the survey,” says Baim. “They don’t have enough staff to cover the stories that need covering or staff to help them pivot into new revenue streams. LGBTQ+ marketing dollars have shrunk, and this hurts the community overall and media especially.”

Despite the growing challenges, Baim explains that there are real-world solutions and creative ways to ensure queer voices continue to be heard.

“While a lot of it involves the need for more funding and coming together to find ways to get more philanthropy dollars into LGBTQ+ media, it is also about helping local and national media diversify their revenues, build better tech stacks where needed, and especially build the muscle to ask for small donors,” she says. “That will make them less vulnerable to swings in national political tides.”

This article is part of The Advocate's Nov/Dec 2025 issue, on newsstands now. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader.