➡️ A Methodist minister in upstate New York came out as transgender to her congregation during a Sunday service. “The best way to put this is that I’m not becoming a woman, I’m giving up pretending to be a man,” Rev. Dr. Phillippa Phaneuf says in a video posted to Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Institute has been pressured into banning transgender women after the UK’s Supreme Court ruling on gender identity.

We also cover the latest career moves for former CDC vaccines head Demetre Daskalakis and former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and speak to a trans Army vet running for state delegate in Maryland.

Upstate New York Methodist minister comes out as transgender to congregation during Sunday service Footage still via Facebook/phil.phaneuf.1 "I’m affirming and saying to all of you that I am transgender, and so the best way to put this is that I’m not becoming a woman, I’m giving up pretending to be a man," Rev. Dr. Phillippa Phaneuf told her congregation in a powerful speech.

Women's Institute to ban transgender women after U.K. Supreme Court ruling JessicaGirvan/Shuttershock.com CEO Melissa Green said that "this is not something we would do unless we felt that we had no other choice."

Out former CDC vaccines head Demetre Daskalakis named chief medical officer at NYC LGBTQ+ health center Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who walked out of the CDC over Trump's health policies, will begin his new role at Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in February.

Karine Jean-Pierre to lead discussion with LGBTQ+ women attorneys general on holding Trump at bay CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images; Rob Kim/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images “Their work to defend civil rights and protect vulnerable communities shows what it means to lead boldly in the face of federal attacks,” the former White House Press Secretary told The Advocate.

Transgender Army vet running for state delegate in red Maryland district is all about showing up Alleria 4 House Delegate “I signed up to serve, and I will do so here again,” Alleria Stanley told The Advocate in an interview.

