➡️ A center for LGBTQ+ youth in Denver has to close its doors until further notice after a burglar stole nearly $10,000. Anyone who wants to learn more about the organization or help them with a donation can visit youthseen.org.
Meanwhile, we interviewed the transgender pastor who came out to her congregation during a Sunday service, and we take a look at the history of the Compton’s Cafeteria riot in San Francisco.
We also cover a lesbian educator who won $700,000 after allegedly being called a “witch” in an “LGBTQ coven,” and CBS News chief Bari Weiss has announced a televised town hall with Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika.
Shuttershock Creative
YouthSeen has made the difficult decision to close its office in Colorado after it was broken into and robbed on Sunday.
Rev. Dr. Phillippa Phaneuf
“The affirmations have been amazing,” Methodist Rev. Dr. Phillippa Phaneuf told The Advocate in an interview.
Clay Geerdes/Getty Images
All about the Compton's Cafeteria riot, when drag queens and trans women rose up against police at a diner in San Francisco.
Shuttershock Creative
Rose Tagnesi said she was harassed for her opposition to the conservative school board’s “anti-LGBTQ agenda."
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The out editor-in-chief of the once highly-regarded news operation will talk with Erika Kirk on December 13.
