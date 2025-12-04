➡️ A center for LGBTQ+ youth in Denver has to close its doors until further notice after a burglar stole nearly $10,000. Anyone who wants to learn more about the organization or help them with a donation can visit youthseen.org.

Denver LGBTQ+ youth center closed indefinitely after burglar steals nearly $10K Shuttershock Creative YouthSeen has made the difficult decision to close its office in Colorado after it was broken into and robbed on Sunday.

Trans pastor says she’s ‘surrounded by loving kindness’ after coming out to New York congregation Rev. Dr. Phillippa Phaneuf “The affirmations have been amazing,” Methodist Rev. Dr. Phillippa Phaneuf told The Advocate in an interview.

Years before Stonewall, a cafeteria riot became a breakthrough for trans rights Clay Geerdes/Getty Images All about the Compton's Cafeteria riot, when drag queens and trans women rose up against police at a diner in San Francisco.

Lesbian educator wins $700K after she was allegedly called a ‘witch’ in an ‘LGBTQ coven’ Shuttershock Creative Rose Tagnesi said she was harassed for her opposition to the conservative school board’s “anti-LGBTQ agenda."

Charlie Kirk’s widow set to join out CBS News chief Bari Weiss for televised town hall Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images The out editor-in-chief of the once highly-regarded news operation will talk with Erika Kirk on December 13.

