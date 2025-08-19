➡️ These Florida cities don’t want to get rid of their Pride-themed crosswalks — so now Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to do it himself.

In “it was never about protecting kids” news, the Trump administration has banned the federal government’s largest health insurance provider from covering gender-affirming care — even for adults.

In the wake of Andry Hernández Romero's release from prison in El Salvador, a judge has ordered the immediate release of a gay Jamaican asylum seeker detained by ICE.

Meanwhile, we have some tips on how you can fight back against far-right groups that are infiltrating school boards so they can ban books and censor LGBTQ+ content, and our 2025 Thriving Under 30 feature highlights people like Jenna Smith, who is advocating for the wrongly incarcerated.

Don’t miss our latest cover feature about queer elders in New York City’s West Village and the fight to hold on to LGBTQ+ history in the face of gentrification.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Florida threatens to blast rainbow crosswalks away if city governments won't do it Del Harper/Shutterstock Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened Delray Beach and Key West for defying anti-Pride directives. Is Orlando's Pulse-inspired crosswalk next?

Judge orders immediate release of gay Jamaican asylum seeker detained by ICE Christopher Penler/Shutterstock A federal judge in Manhattan determined ICE violated Rickardo Anthony Kelly's right to due process.

Far-right groups have taken over school boards. Here's how to take them back Shutterstock Creative Here's how you can fight back against the far-right groups that have infiltrated school boards.

Meet the 21-year-old Rhodes Scholar fighting for the wrongfully incarcerated courtesy Jenna Smith In our 2025 Thriving Under 30 feature, we highlight several young LGBTQ+ activists and advocates, like Jenna Smith, who are already changing the world.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.