Far-right groups have taken over school boards. Here's how to take them back

Decisions to ban books and censor LGBTQ+ content in schools aren't made organically — and they won't be reversed on their own, either.

Far-right groups have mobilized throughout the past several years to infiltrate school boards, limiting discussions of race and LGBTQ+ identities, banning pride flags, requiring staff to out students to families, and imposing other restrictions on how transgender students can freely express themselves.

As organizations like Moms For Liberty or the Heritage Foundation continue to prop up candidates that impose their will on curriculum, it's time that LGBTQ+-affirming groups do the same. To counter conservative takeovers, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Welcoming Schools program and the School Board Integrity Project have compiled a new resource guide to help LGBTQ+ students, their parents, and their allies get involved at their local school boards.

School Boards Matter: A Guide to Effectively Advocating at the School Board Level contains information aimed at helping readers understand how school boards operate, including how to understand meeting schedules, follow local policies, and develop talking points.

"Many people simply don’t realize how powerful school boards are," Deputy Director of Welcoming Schools, Rebby Kern, tells The Advocate. "These elected officials decide what students learn, what books they can access, whether LGBTQ+ students are protected or targeted, and how safe and inclusive a school environment is. Yet, because these elections often fly under the radar, people underestimate their impact."

Most school board elections are determined by just 5 to 10 percent of eligible voters, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Kern says this is primarily because "school board structures and timelines can feel confusing or inaccessible," as many are held during off-year or off-cycle elections, and "unlike federal or even state-level elections, school board races often receive little press."

This is how conservative organizations have been able to weaponize school boards for their cause. Beyond supporting candidates financially or through endorsements, the groups routinely mobilize their supporters to attend meetings and draw attention to topics they've deemed controversial. Many of these attendees do not have children in public school, nor do they live in the districts where they complain.

"Far-right groups have strategically focused on school boards as an entry point to push national culture war agendas," Kern explains. "They use fear-based narratives around 'parental rights,' trans athletes, restrooms, and race to stir up moral panic, painting inclusive education as dangerous or inappropriate. These groups aren’t just showing up to board meetings — they’re recruiting candidates, funding campaigns, and coaching people to run with clear ideological objectives: restrict LGBTQ+ curriculum, limit discussions of race and gender, and remove books that affirm diverse identities."

The School Boards Matter guide was designed to break through the confusion and divisiveness, providing checklists and worksheets that help families, educators, and students understand how to track elections and hold board members accountable. This includes information on how they can get in contact with their local board member.

The guide also contains information on how to give impactful public comments and create LGBTQ+-friendly initiatives, though Kern emphasizes that "just showing up matters."

"Our vision is for every child — especially LGBTQ+ youth — to thrive in schools that are safe, inclusive, and affirming," Kern says. "Together, we work to secure both the day‑to‑day school environment and the long‑term policies that protect and uplift students. We are equipping parents, educators, and community members with the tools they need to navigate these systems and organize effectively. This isn’t just about protest — it’s about policy change, narrative change, and cultural change."