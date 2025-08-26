Hi there,
➡️ Orlando residents repainted the rainbow crosswalk in front of the Pulse nightclub in Florida over the weekend, but state transportation officials have painted over the street a second time. Last week, city representatives and local lawmakers were shocked after Florida state officials covered up the rainbow colors, a memorial to the 49 victims of the Pulse shooting, in the dead of night.
⛪ LGBTQ+ Americans are significantly less likely to be religious than their straight and cisgender peers — but they're still more spiritual, according to a newly released study by Pew Research.
👀 Oh, Nancy Mace. The anti-LGBTQ+ Republican's campaign for South Carolina governor suffered an embarrassing stumble last week when she canceled a planned speech in Myrtle Beach after just a few people arrived.
Have a good one, y'all.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate
P.S. Support The Advocate's journalism. Become a member today.
Courtesy Carlos Guillermo Smith
Eric Draper/NANCY MACE FOR GOVERNOR
Alina Rosanova/shutterstock
Katssoup/Shutterstock
Paramount Plus/Showtime
Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Kit Leong/Shutterstock
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.