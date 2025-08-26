Hi there,

➡️ Orlando residents repainted the rainbow crosswalk in front of the Pulse nightclub in Florida over the weekend, but state transportation officials have painted over the street a second time. Last week, city representatives and local lawmakers were shocked after Florida state officials covered up the rainbow colors, a memorial to the 49 victims of the Pulse shooting, in the dead of night.

⛪ LGBTQ+ Americans are significantly less likely to be religious than their straight and cisgender peers — but they're still more spiritual, according to a newly released study by Pew Research.

👀 Oh, Nancy Mace. The anti-LGBTQ+ Republican's campaign for South Carolina governor suffered an embarrassing stumble last week when she canceled a planned speech in Myrtle Beach after just a few people arrived.

