Which state has the least transgender people? These are the bottom 10

Less than 1%

LGBTQ+ Pride Parade, Huntsville, Alabama, 2022

Katssoup/Shutterstock

No matter where transgender people live, they share one thing in common — their legislators are passing laws that target less than one percent of the population.

Over 2.8 million people in the U.S. are trans, according to a new report from the Williams Institute, including 724,000 youth ages 13 to 17. This accounts for one percent of the nation's total population 13 and older, 0.8 percent of adults (over 2.1 million people), and 3.3 percent of young people.

There isn't one state or one region where trans people tend to gather — the amount of those 18 and older who identify as trans are "similar across regions and range," according to the report, with the lowest being 0.7 percent in the South and the highest 0.9 percent in the Northeast.

That doesn't mean laws targeting the trans community don't have an impact on where they live. The majority of states with low amounts of trans people are aggressively proposing and passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, suggesting that the community could be avoiding these areas.

Here are the states with the lowest number of trans people per capita, and the laws they've passed so far this year targeting them.