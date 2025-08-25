Which state has the least transgender people? These are the bottom 10

Less than 1%
No matter where transgender people live, they share one thing in common — their legislators are passing laws that target less than one percent of the population.
Over 2.8 million people in the U.S. are trans, according to a new report from the Williams Institute, including 724,000 youth ages 13 to 17. This accounts for one percent of the nation's total population 13 and older, 0.8 percent of adults (over 2.1 million people), and 3.3 percent of young people.
There isn't one state or one region where trans people tend to gather — the amount of those 18 and older who identify as trans are "similar across regions and range," according to the report, with the lowest being 0.7 percent in the South and the highest 0.9 percent in the Northeast.
That doesn't mean laws targeting the trans community don't have an impact on where they live. The majority of states with low amounts of trans people are aggressively proposing and passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, suggesting that the community could be avoiding these areas.
Here are the states with the lowest number of trans people per capita, and the laws they've passed so far this year targeting them.
10 (tie). Virginia
Trans people only make up 0.64 percent of Virginia's adult population, amounting to 44,100 total.
The state is one of just two on this list that have not passed an anti-LGBTQ+ law so far in 2025.
10 (tie). Idaho
Protect transgender youth rally, Boise, Idaho, 2023Venture Out Media/Shutterstock
Idaho's total percentage of trans people is tied with Virginia at 0.64 percent, though the state has a smaller population at 9,600.
The state has enacted seven anti-LGBTQ+ laws in 2025, including a trans bathroom ban and protections for employers who do not wish to provide access to gender-affirming care.
9. Alabama
Alabama's adult trans community accounts for 0.63 percent of its total population — 25,100 people.
The state has passed one anti-LGBTQ+ law this year, which bans trans people from single-sex spaces that do not align with their sex at birth.
8. Kentucky
LGBTQ+ mural, Louisville, KY, 2022M T Bostic/Shutterstock
The trans adults in Kentucky make up 0.62 percent of the state's population, totaling 21,900.
The state has passed four anti-LGBTQ+ laws so far this year, including a ban on gender-affirming care for youth, restrictions against the care for incarcerated people, and policy prohibiting Medicaid from covering the care.
7. Louisiana
Louisiana's adult trans community makes up 0.61 percent of the state's population, totaling 21,600.
The state has passed one anti-LGBTQ+ law so far this year, which creates religious exemptions for those discriminating against anti-LGBTQ+ people.
6. Oklahoma
Oklahoma has 18,000 trans adults, accounting for 0.58 of the state's population.
The state has passed three anti-LGBTQ+ laws so far this year, including policies allowing anti-LGBTQ+ parents to foster LGBTQ+ children, banning incarcerated trans people from facilities aligning with their gender identities, and requiring biological sex to be listed on birth certificates while prohibiting nonbinary designations.
5. Georgia
LGBTQ+ pride parade, Atlanta, GA, 2023BluIz70/Shutterstock
The trans adults in Georgia account for 0.56 percent of the state's population, amounting to 47,400 total.
The state has passed three anti-LGBTQ+ laws this year, including policies banning trans students from facilities and sports teams that align with their gender identities and restricting gender-affirming care for incarcerated people
4. North Dakota
North Dakota's trans community accounts for 0.53 percent of the population — 3,300 total.
The state has passed one anti-LGBTQ+ law so far this year, which bans trans students from facilities that align with their gender identities.
3. North Carolina
The trans adults in North Carolina make up 0.45 percent of the population, totaling 38,600.
The state has passed two anti-LGBTQ+ law so far this year, incorrectly recognizing male and female as the only sexes, restricting sex marker changes on birth certificates, banning trans college students from facilities that align with their gender identity, and limiting state funding for gender-affirming care for adults.
2. Arkansas
Trans adults make up 0.44 percent of Arkansas' population. That's 10,500 people.
The state has passed six anti-LGBTQ+ laws this year, including policies banning trans people from using single-sex spaces that do not align with their sex at birth, allowing doctors to refuse gender transition treatments, defining gender-affirming care for youth as "malpractice," and restricting public funds from covering the care.
1. New Mexico
The state with the smallest amount of trans adults per capita is New Mexico, with 6,900 people accounting for 0.41 percent of the population.
The state has not passed any anti-LGBTQ+ laws so far in 2025.