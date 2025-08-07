➡️ South Park is back for another Trump-baiting episode, and this time they’re skewering Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security and the anti-LGBTQ+ former governor of South Dakota. (Viewer discretion is advised if you like puppies.)

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a more fawning approach during his visit to the Oval Office yesterday.

We also get a look at the repercussions of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on gender-affirming care for youth in Oklahoma, and columnist John Casey has thoughts on Trump’s full-on assault on the media.

Some positive news: an airport in India will not be changing its three-letter code from GAY, even though it makes certain conservatives in the country “uncomfortable.”

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

​'South Park' eviscerates Kristi Noem for killing a puppy and abusing Botox​ Courtesy of Paramount+ South Park's newest episode makes fun of Kristi Noem for her admission that she shot and killed a puppy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook bends the knee to Donald Trump with a golden Oval Office gift & $100 billion pledge Win McNamee/Getty Images “It’s a unique unit of one,” the Apple CEO said at the White House, adding, “designed by a U.S. Marine Corps corporal.”

Citing Skrmetti, appeals court rejects challenge to Oklahoma ban on gender-affirming care for youth shutterstock creative The Supreme Court's ruling in U.S. v. Skrmetti is having repercussions.

38 years in the media industry, and I never thought the U.S. media would crumble like this Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock Opinion: The autocratic assault on the media Is personal for me and for democracy as Trump seeks to extort, choke, twist, and erase it, writes John Casey.

Gaya International Airport will keep 'GAY' code, despite conservative push to change it 2p2play/Shutterstock The airport in Gaya, India will keep its "GAY" three-letter code despite numerous requests to change it.

