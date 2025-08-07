➡️ South Park is back for another Trump-baiting episode, and this time they’re skewering Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security and the anti-LGBTQ+ former governor of South Dakota. (Viewer discretion is advised if you like puppies.)
Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a more fawning approach during his visit to the Oval Office yesterday.
We also get a look at the repercussions of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on gender-affirming care for youth in Oklahoma, and columnist John Casey has thoughts on Trump’s full-on assault on the media.
Some positive news: an airport in India will not be changing its three-letter code from GAY, even though it makes certain conservatives in the country “uncomfortable.”
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Courtesy of Paramount+
South Park's newest episode makes fun of Kristi Noem for her admission that she shot and killed a puppy.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
“It’s a unique unit of one,” the Apple CEO said at the White House, adding, “designed by a U.S. Marine Corps corporal.”
shutterstock creative
The Supreme Court's ruling in U.S. v. Skrmetti is having repercussions.
Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock
Opinion: The autocratic assault on the media Is personal for me and for democracy as Trump seeks to extort, choke, twist, and erase it, writes John Casey.
2p2play/Shutterstock
The airport in Gaya, India will keep its "GAY" three-letter code despite numerous requests to change it.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox, too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!