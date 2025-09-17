➡️ Free speech and censorship are common themes in today’s headlines, with our top story being Ben & Jerry’s cofounder Jerry Greenfield quitting the brand after being “silenced” on social justice issues by his parent company.

Meanwhile, a Louisiana Republican wants social media companies to delete any posts critical of Charlie Kirk, and the GOP in Michigan wants to ban pornography and any mention of trans people or drag. In Kentucky, the chair of Moms for Liberty is suing an educator and poet for defamation over a “lesbian threesomes” remark.

We also examine how many LGBTQ+ people who travel for work say they feel less safe abroad — but most companies aren’t offering protections.



Louisiana Republican demands social media companies delete anti-Charlie Kirk posts & ban users Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images GOP lawmakers, who previously railed against online censorship, are suddenly singing a different tune.

Some Michigan GOPers want to outlaw online porn — plus depictions of trans people or drag JoshuaSchriver.com The lead sponsor is Rep. Josh Schriver, who has tried to overturn marriage equality and classify abortion as homicide.

Moms for Liberty chair can sue out Kentucky educator and poet over 'lesbian threesomes' post Sittipol sukuna/Shutterstock A judge said Kit Hart can pursue claims Willie Edward Taylor Carver defamed her during a back-and-forth about book bans.

LGBTQ+ employees traveling abroad for work feel less safe. What should companies do? Digital illustration by Nikki Aye for The Advocate Despite the safety concerns, only 13 percent of workplaces provide LGBTQ+ specific pre-travel information for trips abroad.

