➡️ Oklahoma’s far-right state superintendent Ryan Walters has resigned — though it’s doubtful schools and teachers have seen the last of him. The Advocate spoke with several education advocacy groups about the move.

In the latest “everything is trans people’s fault for some reason” news, Trump ranted about “transgender operations for everybody” to deflect blame for a looming government shutdown, and Glenn Youngkin is trying to pin trans issues on Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the Virginia governor’s race — which makes it all the more awkward that a Wisconsin GOP candidate for governor was caught following a nonbinary adult star on social media.

Also, Democrats are shifting their sights to Sinclair and Nexstar as the Trump-friendly media companies continue to block ABC viewers from watching Jimmy Kimmel's show.



Oklahoma advocates & educators celebrate state superintendent Ryan Walters’s resignation as ‘pivotal moment’ Courtesy WALTERS FOR STATE SUPERINTENDENT 2022 The controversial Republican announced his resignation on Fox News.

Donald Trump bizarrely blames transgender rights for looming government shutdown Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock; Shutterstock Creative After cancelling a meeting with congressional Democratic leaders, the president issued a list of reasons that mentioned gender-affirming care for minors, trans sports participation, and "transgender operations for everybody."

A Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor followed sex-positive accounts for nonbinary adult star, others Courtesy Bill for Wisconsin Does this make Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bill Berrien a hypocrite? His staff says no.

Democrats demand answers after Jimmy Kimmel blackout from Nexstar and Sinclair media companies Philip Yabut/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock; ABC The comedian returned to late-night television on Tuesday, but many viewers in markets with Nexstar or Sinclair Broadcasting-owned ABC stations were unable to see the show.

