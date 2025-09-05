➡️ We’re starting our Friday roundup on a positive note, with a look at how groups like Invisible Histories and the Lesbian Herstory Archives are collecting records and keepsakes from the LGBTQ+ community. "Archiving lesbian history, queer histories, as they are being forcibly removed by fascist regimes … is important to remind people that we exist."

Also, a new, groundbreaking review of IVF outcomes is raising awareness of the risks facing lesbians and transgender people trying to get pregnant.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson is claiming that Pete Buttigieg is “fake gay,” the creator of the transgender flag is fleeing the country, and Texas is cracking down on abortion pills the day after it moved to ban trans people from public bathrooms.



Keeping the record queer with LGBTQ+ archives Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images; DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images Maintaining our queer history records will help keep them safe and available to all.

Lesbians who opt for IVF using a partner's egg face greater pregnancy risks, study says Shutterstock creative The British review is the first to compare outcomes for IVF and co-IVF, a procedure growing in popularity among lesbians and transgender men.

Tucker Carlson says Pete Buttigieg is 'fake gay,' should answer questions about gay sex Phil Mistry / Shutterstock; KC McGinnis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images The far-right commentator made the wild claim on his podcast.

Creator of the trans flag is fleeing U.S. due to LGBTQ+ persecution Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Monica Helms and her wife, Darlene Wagner, have launched a fundraiser to facilitate their move abroad.

Texas passes bill banning abortion pills from being mailed to the state Digital collage by Nikki Aye for The Advocate Texas now allows private citizens the right to sue health providers for mailing abortion medication.

