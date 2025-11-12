🌈 Kathy Griffin knows who her real fans are: The queers.

Throughout the years, the iconic comic hasn't been scared of standing up for her LGBTQ+ fans. Now, The Advocate is highlighting her enduring generosity, bold activism, and singular humor by selecting her as its 2025 Advocate of the Year.

Staff writer Ryan Adamczeski spoke with Griffin about her advocacy and career since her infamous 2017 public cancellation. The interview features exclusive photos of Griffin in her Malibu home — all shot by photographer Jen Rosenstein. Check out the interview and photos below ⬇️