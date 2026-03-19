A pivotal moment: Jesus’s warning should trouble Christian Trump supporters and Epstein defenders.

Jesus Christ did not condemn many, except those who used power with the intent to hurt the vulnerable. In Matthew 18:6, his words are reflected: “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”

Beyond being among his most stark warnings, Jesus was setting a very clear moral boundary. And it should be contemplated by Christian Americans as they consider their own support of and votes for public figures most entangled by systems that have overlooked or enabled the harm of children.

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender whose wealth and powerful connections, many of which he compromised morally, allowed him to evade rightful justice and continue exploiting children for his and others’ apparent deviant pleasure. As details from the Epstein files become known, the most troubling aspects are the powerful people who moved in Epstein’s sphere with private and public knowledge of his abuses and immorality before, during, and long after his conviction. President Donald Trump had numerous social interactions with Epstein during the 1990s and early 2000s. Yet, Trump denies knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and has not been accused, charged, or convicted in relation to them. Even if what Trump claims is true, despite his own words and evidence suggesting his awareness, that distinction matters legally and reputationally for everyone other than Trump and his circle. But Christian beliefs demand more. They demand moral clarity.

Jesus’s warning, recounted in Matthew 18, is not only addressed to sinful criminal offenders like Jeffrey Epstein. It is intended for those who cause harm, enable harm, overlook harm, or benefit from systems that harm the vulnerable. Bible scriptures show repeated condemnation of those who cause such direct abuses, and equally of those in power who accept it with inaction. Jesus reveals some of his harshest language for societal and political beliefs that hide and disguise exploitation with protection and respectability, resulting in votes and support.

Today, Christians face a moral challenge that does not just apply to whether Donald Trump personally committed crimes against children and vulnerable women (even if one omits or forgives his past legal liabilities on the subject). The deeper issue of belief as Christians is whether to give moral support, cover, votes, adulation, deflection, or silence to leaders who embody and thrive in a culture of impunity that protects men like Epstein, his knowing associates, and criminal co-conspirators. Worse yet, and as the latest release of Epstein files demonstrates, it also showed a culture that actively worked to discredit, ignore, disbelieve, or pay off victims of the abuse. Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi was questioned at a February 12, 2026, congressional oversight committee about why the Justice Department has not had meaningful discussions, much less investigations, into the claims of Epstein and his circle’s many victims.

When Christian leaders in politics, business, and society overlook or dismiss serious allegations and evidence as “distractions” or “political theater,” they step into the very acts Jesus condemned, reinforcing that the power of the elite matters more than justice for the most vulnerable among us, especially children who often have no champion.

Even Christians who denounce Epstein and his knowing participants and enablers might say we must also consider forgiveness and be equally willing to forgive as we do accuse. However, in Christian teaching, forgiveness is linked to truth and true repentance. Trump has never apologized for what he has been found liable for, and in the case of Epstein, belittled the victims of Epstein by calling the whole tragedy a “hoax.” Jesus forgives and guides his followers to forgive those who confess, change their lives, and repair the damage — not to those who continue to lie, deny, cover up, or worst of all, weaponize collective “talking points” against accusers and their protectors seeking justice. Jesus says in Matthew 18, as well as throughout the Bible, that forgiveness can only happen when one takes personal responsibility and accountability. Basic requirements of Christians we rarely, if ever, see from Trump and his administration on any issue.

In Matthew and elsewhere in the Bible, Jesus provides guidance on confronting sin with repentance, then forgiveness. He heightens consequences for those who do not repent.

There is a major issue with those who “witness” or are aware of abuses, as seen in many communications with powerful Americans. More so, when political leaders who claim to be Christians ignore and dismiss victims, degrade accusers, and overlook serious, credible allegations of sexual misconduct — while cloaking themselves in Christ’s teachings — they convey a misrepresentation of the gospel. Survivors feel that their pain and violations are not worthy of justice. They witness that coming forward will be met with attacks rather than love, further deterring them or others in this and other cases from doing so. Society begins to realize that loyalty to a “political tribe” trumps honoring and acting on the truth. And the world of Christians is watching. The worldview of Christianity in America is no doubt that it ignores the love of others as Jesus preached, and is misaligned to serve the selfish and powerful.

Jesus’s condemnation of abuses against “little ones” should be enough for any Christian to seek justice over complacency. Just as in the time of Jesus, today’s children lack voice, power, or votes. This is why Jesus connects himself to the most vulnerable. To harm them or not take action to protect them is the very opposite of the love of God. The image of violently drowning a sinful and unrepentant offender is not about revenge or souls lost to their own destruction. It is about moral consequence. And it is reserved equally for direct offenders and those who knowingly permit, cover, or exalt the most powerful of offenders.

This does not mean Christians must abandon or embrace any political party or faction. It means that if faith is inexplicably linked to those abusers we raise up as leaders, even in light of and despite the most damning truths. The early Christian faith did not survive prior political empires by supporting leaders who engaged in abuses; it confronted them at a terrible cost to those who simply followed love and its teachings. Today, when Christian political leaders do not confront corruption and abuses, they no longer abide by the very principles of faith or truth and become the enemies of love Jesus warned.

Throughout his life, and as plainly stated in Matthew, Jesus provided the clearest messages about love, repentance, and the consequences of abuse against the most vulnerable. We can unrepentantly align ourselves with power even in the face of corruption and hope God’s love understands. Or we can align ourselves with protecting the vulnerable and trust that it will be rewarded more than current access to power, but an eternal existence in love.

Jesus’s warning in Matthew 18:6 is not just for today’s current political leaders; it is for anyone who puts power over moral, self-evident truths. Christian support for leaders who entangle themselves — directly or indirectly — in the abuse of children deserves anything but defensiveness. Rather, it requires one to embrace love and the truth and be prepared to lose everything in defense of the most defenseless. It begs the age-old question, “What would Jesus do?” His answer and guidance in this case are repentance by the abusers and love and justice for the victims.

Michael Dru Kelley is a writer, media entrepreneur, and cofounder and principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. Michael often writes about citizen responsibility in climate change, equality, and politics.

You can follow Michael on Instagram @michaeldrukelley, and find his forthcoming food brand, social handles, and cookbook at comfortfoodsmadeclean.com. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.