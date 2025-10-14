Scroll To Top
Politics

Texas city could be first in nation to rescind LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections

Arlington, Texas
Arlington, Texas could remove “Gender Identity and Expression” and “Sexual Orientation” from anti-discrimination protections.

A city in Texas could become the first in the nation to reverse its anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people.

The Arlington City Council will vote on a revised ordinance Tuesday evening, obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which would remove “Gender Identity and Expression” and “Sexual Orientation” as protected groups. The vote comes after the council temporarily suspended the clause in September due to threats from Donald Trump's administration.

Arlington's current anti-discrimination ordinance prohibits “any direct or indirect exclusion, distinction, segregation, limitation, refusal, denial, or other differentiation in the treatment of a person or persons because of a race, color, national origin, age, religion, sex, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Trump officials threatened early last month to revoke $65 million in federal grant money from the city if it did not remove language related to diversity, equity and inclusion from its municipal code. Both Arlington and Fort Worth subsequently voted to end their DEI programs and rewrite ordinances to exclude phrases related to race and gender.

Iowa removed gender identity from its state Civil Rights Act in February, making it the first state in the country to take away rights from a group previously protected in law. If the ordinance in Arlington passes, it would be the first individual city to do so.

Arlington Pride has called on residents to attend the city council meeting if they wish to voice their opposition to the reversal. The group said in a statement posted to social media that "we won't go backwards."

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Arlington, Virginia.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
