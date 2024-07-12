Scroll To Top
News

GOP’s 2024 platform mirrors extremist Project 2025 as threat to women, LGBTQ+ people, and minorities

RNC 2024 sign
Aaron of L.A. Photography/Shutterstock

The Republican Party is playing with language to appear less extreme than it actually is.

Cwnewser

TheRepublican Party, under the guidance of former PresidentDonald Trump, hasunveiled a 2024 platform just days before theGOP convention in Milwaukee, beginning on July 15. This platform, coupled with thealarming Project 2025, threatens to dismantle decades of progress for women,LGBTQ+ people, and marginalized communities.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

At the heart of this platform is a strategic shift towards state governance on contentious social issues, particularly abortion. The platform eliminates previous calls for a federal abortion ban, opting instead to phrase the position as allowing states to regulate the procedure. This shift, framed as a return to states’ rights, effectively sanctions conservative states to impose severe restrictions on reproductive freedoms and bodily autonomy. The GOP’s aim is clear: to appease its base while attempting to avoid alienating moderate voters.

The consequences for women’s rights are profound. This approach disproportionately impacts women in conservative states, where access to safe and legal abortions could become virtually non-existent. The platform’s emphasis on protecting “unborn life” through the 14th Amendment is a thinly veiled attempt to justify these restrictions under the guise of constitutional rights.

Equally concerning is the platform’s approach to LGBTQ+ rights. The GOP has removed explicit condemnations of same-sex marriage, opting instead for language that promotes “the sanctity of marriage” and “traditional family values.” In addition to the platform’s silence onmarriage equality, Republicans support policies that excludetransgender Americans from participating in sports and accessing gender-affirming healthcare, which represents a significant setback for LGBTQ+ rights.

Chief Strategist for theHuman Rights Campaign Equality Votes PAC Guy Cecil did not mince words. “Donald Trump and his MAGA followers aren’t fooling anyone. Trump was the most anti-LGBTQ+ president in modern history, and a second term would be even worse,” Cecil said in a statement to The Advocate. “Between this platform, which details how a Trump administration would systematically discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community, Trump’s own threats, and the dystopian future laid out by MAGA’s Project 2025, it’s clear all our rights and freedoms are at risk if Trump returns to the White House.”

The platform’s emphasis on religious liberty further compounds these issues. By pledging to protect religious freedoms, the GOP essentially endorses the right of individuals and businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people based on religious beliefs. This position undermines federal protections against discrimination and leaves the LGBTQ+ community vulnerable to exclusion and prejudice.

Related: If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

The platform’s stance on transgender rights is particularly alarming. It promises to “ban taxpayer funding for sex change surgeries” and to prevent schools from “promoting gender transition.” These policies not only discriminate against the trans community but also threaten transgender people’s health and well-being by denying them access to essential medical care and support. The platform’s call to “restore protections for women and girls” under Title IX is a euphemism for excluding transgender women from participating in women’s sports, further marginalizing an already vulnerable population.

By proposing the largest deportation operation in American history and extreme measures to secure the border, the GOP alienates immigrant communities, including LGBTQ+ immigrants who often seek refuge in the U.S. to escape persecution.

The release of this platform coincides with the controversial Project 2025, a dystopian blueprint for a second Trump term crafted by his allies. Despite Trump’s attempts to distance himself from it, Project 2025 outlines a vision for America that includes sweeping rollbacks of rights and protections for women, LGBTQ+ people, and minorities. The alignment between this platform and Project 2025 is evident, suggesting a coordinated effort to reshape American society in a regressive mold.

The contrast between the 2024 and2016 platforms that ushered Trump into the presidency is stark. The 2016 platform, while conservative, made some efforts to temper its language on social issues, perhaps to broaden its appeal. For instance, it contained explicit language supporting traditional marriage but stopped short of the more draconian measures proposed in the current platform. The 2016 platform included calls to uphold religious freedoms, but it did not go as far as the 2024 platform in endorsing policies that would enable widespread discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals under the guise of religious liberty.

In terms of women’s rights, the 2016 platform was firm in its anti-abortion stance, but the 2024 platform’s shift to state governance could lead to even more restrictive laws in conservative states. This strategic pivot reflects an increased willingness to decentralize contentious social issues, thereby intensifying the cultural and legal battles at the state level.

From Your Site Articles
NewsGOPRepublican PartyYahoo FeedPoliticiansDonald TrumpPolitics
2024 platformabortiondeportationdiscriminationdonald trumpelectionelection 2024goplgbtq rightsmarginalized communitiesmilwaukeeminoritiesproject 2025religious freedomsreligious libertyrepublican partytitle ixtransgender rightswomens rights
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio