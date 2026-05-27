Colin Allred wins Texas U.S. House primary runoff, unseating LGBTQ+ trailblazer Rep. Julie Johnson

The first out LGBTQ + person elected to Congress from the South lost a closely watched Democratic primary Tuesday night after former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson in Texas ’ newly redrawn 33rd Congressional District.

With 78.17 percent of precincts reporting at 11:07 p.m EDT, according to Decision Desk HQ, Allred led Johnson 53.76 percent to 46.24 percent in the Dallas-area district runoff.

Johnson’s defeat marks a major loss for LGBTQ+ representation in Southern politics. The Dallas Democrat made history in 2024 when she became the first out LGBTQ+ person elected to Congress from a Southern state.

Related: Julie Johnson just made history as the first LGBTQ+ person ever elected to Congress from the South



The race emerged after Texas Republicans aggressively redrew North Texas congressional maps, reshaping Democratic districts and forcing several prominent Democrats into direct competition.

Johnson had succeeded Allred in Congress after his unsuccessful Senate campaign against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The runoff became increasingly hostile in its final weeks. Johnson portrayed Allred as ineffective during his years in Congress and accused him of moving to the right on immigration. Allred countered by criticizing Johnson for congressional stock trading and investments in Palantir Technologies, a company associated with immigration enforcement operations.

Related: Texas Democrats force runoff between pioneering LGBTQ+ current House rep and ex-congressman

The runoff also exposed growing tensions inside Texas Democratic politics. Rep. Jasmine Crockett endorsed Allred, while progressive state Rep. James Talarico, who became the Democrats’ nominee for U.S. Senate after winning his primary against Crockett earlier, backed Johnson.

Paxton will face Talarico in November’s general election.

This is a developing story.

