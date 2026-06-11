The internet has turned Rep. Nancy Mace's humiliating election loss into comedy gold

Rep. Nancy Mace is having a rough week, and the internet couldn’t be happier about the turn of events.
Mace’s humiliating defeat in South Carolina's Republican gubernatorial primary sparked a social media firestorm that is currently roasting the MAGA loyalist alive.
The congresswoman who built her entire political career on attempting to strip transgender people of their rights, not only lost her primary but did so in such spectacular fashion — she ended up in last place — that U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, who became the focus of much of Mace’s anti-trans rhetoric over the years, was gifted the perfect opportunity to point out that Mace’s hateful tenure on Capitol Hill didn’t win her favor with the voters.
McBride managed to level Mace with humor at Equality PAC's National Pride Gala by dubbing her “Congress’s top bathroom sheriff,” and pointing out that Mace was in a “respectful fifth place” before finishing her speech with the perfect line: "So all I will say is happy Pride, Nancy.”
“Congress's top bathroom sheriff Nancy Mace is on the ballot, and while not all of the votes have been counted yet, she is in a respectful fifth place,” Sarah McBride just said. “I don't like punching down and I believe in the politics of grace. So all I will say is happy Pride, Nancy.”— Christopher Wiggins (@cwnewser.bsky.social) June 9, 2026 at 6:14 PM
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After McBride became the first out trans member of Congress in January 2025, Mace began targeting the Delaware Democratic congresswoman in speeches, interviews, social media posts, and legislative fights over transgender rights. She frequently invoked McBride’s name in her fight to restrict transgender people’s access to bathrooms and other gendered spaces in federal buildings, and was even caught chasing a cis gender colleague she thought was McBride into a Capitol restroom.
The internet quickly picked up where McBride’s speech left off, making jokes about Mace barely cracking a double-digit percentage of the vote, quipping that Mace will need to pursue her love of bathroom inspections if she hopes to avoid unemployment, and pointing out that both she and notable transphobe Riley Gaines will both go down in history for placing 5th.
See the funniest reactions to Mace’s embarrassing defeat below.