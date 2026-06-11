The internet has turned Rep. Nancy Mace's humiliating election loss into comedy gold

Rep. Nancy Mace is having a rough week, and the internet couldn’t be happier about the turn of events.

Mace’s humiliating defeat in South Carolina's Republican gubernatorial primary sparked a social media firestorm that is currently roasting the MAGA loyalist alive.

The congresswoman who built her entire political career on attempting to strip transgender people of their rights, not only lost her primary but did so in such spectacular fashion — she ended up in last place — that U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride , who became the focus of much of Mace’s anti-trans rhetoric over the years, was gifted the perfect opportunity to point out that Mace’s hateful tenure on Capitol Hill didn’t win her favor with the voters.

McBride managed to level Mace with humor at Equality PAC's National Pride Gala by dubbing her “Congress’s top bathroom sheriff,” and pointing out that Mace was in a “respectful fifth place” before finishing her speech with the perfect line: "So all I will say is happy Pride, Nancy.”