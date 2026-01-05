Tim Walz drops reelection bid for Minnesota governorship

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not seek reelection in 2026, ending his bid for a historic third term and throwing Minnesota politics into immediate flux.

The reversal comes amid mounting concern among Democrats over sagging approval ratings and intensified scrutiny surrounding fraud allegations in state programs. Walz was Kamala Harris’s 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee and announced in September that he would pursue an unprecedented third consecutive term as governor.

Walz disclosed his decision in a statement released Monday ahead of an 11 a.m. press conference.

“In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota’s Governor,” Walz said. “But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all.”

“Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences,” he added.

Walz sharply criticized Republicans and the Trump administration, accusing them of exploiting fraud investigations for political gain and targeting immigrant communities in Minnesota.

“I won’t mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies — in Washington, in Saint Paul, and online — want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said. “They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors.”

He also accused the federal government of wrongly withholding child care funding, saying Trump and his allies “have already begun by taking our tax dollars that were meant to help families afford child care.”

Walz said his administration has fired employees, cut off funding streams, partnered with federal authorities, and jailed offenders as part of a broader effort to combat fraud. “A single taxpayer dollar wasted on fraud is a dollar too much to tolerate,” he said.

He said that election-year politics have made it more challenging to address fraud.

“2026 is an election year,” Walz said. “And election years have a way of ramping up the politics at a time when we simply can’t afford more politics.”

Democratic Governors Association Chair Andy Beshear praised Walz’s tenure in a statement to The Advocate, calling him “a true leader who has delivered results that will make life better for Minnesota workers and families for years to come,” citing his work on free school meals, public school funding, and expanding access to affordable health care. Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, said the DGA “remains very confident Minnesotans will elect another strong Democratic governor this November.”

Walz spent years as a high school teacher, football coach, and gay-straight alliance advisor in Mankato, where former students described him as deeply committed to inclusion and student wellbeing.

The Human Rights Campaign celebrated Walz’s LGBTQ+ allyship in a statement to The Advocate.

“Throughout his entire career, Governor Walz has embodied the definition of allyship. He stood up for LGBTQ+ students as a coach, fought for dignity for LGBTQ+ people while in Congress, and has made fighting for equality and justice a hallmark of his time as Governor," said HRC senior vice president for federal and state affairs JoDee Winterhof. “His leadership is a daily reminder that showing up without hesitation for equality and freedom is what America deserves. We are grateful for his tireless service, look forward to working alongside him for the remainder of his term, and can't wait to see what his next chapter holds.”

Walz said he is confident Democrats will retain the governor’s office.

“I’m confident that a [Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party] DFLer will hold this seat come November,” Walz said.