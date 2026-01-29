Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

LGBTQ+ ally Amy Klobuchar launches strong bid for Minnesota governor

“I like my job in the Senate,” the senator said, “but I love our state more than any job.”

amy klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced her candidacy for governor on Thursday.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday morning that she is running for governor, making the bid official in a video posted to social media after Gov. Tim Walz recently said he would not seek a third term.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

In the video, Klobuchar described her candidacy around public safety, economic resilience, and the need for leaders willing to stand up to a hostile federal administration while still governing pragmatically. She emphasized bipartisanship, accountability, and Minnesota’s tradition of “simple decency and goodwill.”

Related: Minnesotans mourn Alex Pretti, man killed by Border Patrol agents

Related: Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE

“We’ve been through a lot,” Klobuchar said at the start of the video, referencing a series of government killings that have fueled protests and national scrutiny. She named “the killings of Renee Good, a [queer] mom of three, and Alex Pretti, a nurse who took care of our veterans,” tying their deaths directly to what she described as an unprecedented federal presence in Minnesota communities.

Klobuchar condemned the deployment of “3,000 ICE agents on our streets and in our towns,” saying they were sent by an administration that “relishes division.” She argued that Minnesota needs leaders who will stand up to federal overreach while still working across party lines to govern effectively. “These times call for leaders who can stand up and not be rubber stamps of this administration,” she said, while also stressing the need to “find common ground and fix things in our state.”

Walz, first elected in 2018, announced earlier this year that he would step aside, opening one of the most consequential gubernatorial races of the 2026 cycle. Klobuchar, first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 after serving as Hennepin County attorney, enters the race with near-universal name recognition and a reputation as one of the Senate’s most prolific bipartisan lawmakers.

Her announcement video focused on governance and crisis response rather than social policy. Still, Klobuchar brings to the race a long record of support for LGBTQ+ rights, including explicit policy commitments made during her 2020 presidential run.

Related: Tim Walz drops reelection bid for Minnesota governorship

Related: Amy Klobuchar Under Fire for Vote Confirming Anti-LGBTQ Judge

In a 2019 Medium post outlining her proposed first 100 days as president, Klobuchar pledged to reverse Trump-era policies targeting LGBTQ+ people, including the first ban on transgender military service. In that post, she wrote that she would “lift the ban preventing qualified transgender people from serving in the military and restore protections for the LGBTQ community.”

That commitment was consistent with her broader Senate record. Klobuchar has co-sponsored the Equality Act, voted for the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, supported LGBTQ-inclusive provisions of the Violence Against Women Act, and opposed a Minnesota constitutional amendment that would have banned same-sex marriages. She has also used her seat on the Judiciary Committee to press judicial nominees on LGBTQ+ rights and civil liberties issues.

Klobuchar has faced criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates for some of her judicial votes. In particular, she drew pushback in 2020 for voting to confirm David Ryan Stras to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, despite questions about his record on LGBTQ+ rights and his past objections to the Supreme Court’s decision striking down antisodomy laws.

Klobuchar’s video announcement repeatedly returned to themes of resilience and responsibility, presenting her bid as a call to restore trust in government amid heightened anxiety. “I like my job in the Senate,” she said, “but I love our state more than any job.”

alex prettiamy klobucharelectionequality actimmigrationminnesotapoliticsrenee goodtim walztransgender

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Minnesota ICE strike
Politics

No work, no school, no shopping: What to know about the Jan. 30 general strike

Activists are calling for a national general strike on Friday to protest DHS and ICE raids.

3 women looking at the camera
Health

Health insurance costs are up. Women and LGBTQ+ people are paying the price

After the expiration of ACA subsidies, soaring health care costs have forced some to dip into savings, take on second jobs or go without coverage.

Budapest LGBTQIA Pride Parade 2021 over iconic Széchenyi Lánchíd Chain Bridge
News

Budapest mayor charged for supporting Pride march

Hungary had banned public LGBTQ+ events before the parade.

Alex Pretti's memorial in Minneapolis
National

Alex Pretti 'had a way of lighting up every room he walked into'

The nurse shot and killed by federal agents "touched more lives than he probably ever realized," said his sister Micayla Pretti.

More For You

Tim Walz drops reelection bid for Minnesota governorship

Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he won't seek a third term.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not seek reelection in 2026, ending his bid for a historic third term and throwing Minnesota politics into immediate flux. Keep Reading →

Michigan Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers surrounds himself with hardcore LGBTQ+ rights opponents

mike rogers

Former Congressman Mike Rogers is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Sarah Rice/Getty Images)
When Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers unveiled the senior leadership of his campaign’s faith leaders coalition in November, the announcement was pushed out as a statement of values — “faith, family, and freedom,” in the campaign’s words. A closer look at the people Rogers elevated into those roles, however, reveals a leadership team bound together not only by religious conservatism but by a long record of opposition to LGBTQ+ rights and, in several cases, efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections. Keep Reading →

This small Pennsylvania town just elected the state's first-ever out transgender mayor

This small Pennsylvania town just elected the state's first-ever out transgender mayor

Erica Deuso

ericadeuso.com
A small town in Pennsylvania has become the first in the state to elect an out transgender mayor. Keep Reading →

Zohran Mamdani will continue 'standing up' for transgender people as New York City mayor

Zohran Mamdani waves transgender flag

Zohran Mamdani, who has been elected mayor of New York City, waves a transgender flag at NYC Pride, June 29, 2025.

GlobeTrotPix / Shutterstock.com
In a rousing victory speech Tuesday night, New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani promised to continue defending the rights of transgender people and other marginalized communities targeted by the Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Zohran Mamdani, LGBTQ+ ally, wins New York City mayoral election and makes history

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, who has been elected mayor of New York City, attends NYC Pride, June 29, 2025.

GlobeTrotPix / Shutterstock.com
It's official — Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the next mayor of New York City. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved