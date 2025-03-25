Jasmine Crockett mocks sports bans: 'Find the little trans child that is ruining your life'

Jasmine Crockett is slamming Republicans for going after transgender youth — but she's not sparing Democrats either.

The Democratic representatives from Texas criticized Republicans' wave of anti-trans legislation in a live interview with The 19th while also criticizing Democrats for allowing themselves to become "divided" over the issue.

“In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided. We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk," Crockett said. "According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when? Since when? Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I’m just like, what are we doing? Like, what are we doing?”