Jasmine Crockett mocks sports bans: 'Find the little trans child that is ruining your life'

Jasmine Crockett is slamming Republicans for going after transgender youth — but she's not sparing Democrats either.
The Democratic representatives from Texas criticized Republicans' wave of anti-trans legislation in a live interview with The 19th while also criticizing Democrats for allowing themselves to become "divided" over the issue.
“In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided. We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk," Crockett said. "According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when? Since when? Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I’m just like, what are we doing? Like, what are we doing?”
Donald Trump signed an executive order banning trans athletes from competing in sports that align with their identities directly after taking office, which the NCAA later said it would comply with. NCAA President Charlie Baker told a Senate panel in December that there were "fewer than ten" trans athletes out of over 500,000 athletes who compete in the NCAA.
Related:What does the science say about transgender women in sports?
A comprehensive review of several studies on trans participation in sports under their gender identity found that trans athletes, post transition, are "more similar to their gender identity." It noted that both transgender and cisgender athletes show great variations in ability.
Crockett has recently gained momentum as a rising star within the Democratic Party for her outspoken criticisms of conservatives. She previously feuded with South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace over her attacks against trans people, resulting in Mace threatening to "take it outside."
Crockett later described Mace as “an attention-seeking loser” in a post on X, writing: “Last I checked, threatening members in a committee room doesn’t exactly reduce the cost of eggs."