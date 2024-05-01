Scroll To Top
Politics

Eight states sue Biden administration over new transgender protections under Title IX

transgender student sad LGBTQ discrimination
Shutterstock

These Republican-controlled states are fighting to discriminate against students.

Cwnewser

Eight Republican-led states are challenging President Joe Biden’s move to protect students from discrimination in public schools. In response to the Biden-Harris administration’s recent Title IX rules update that protects transgender and nonbinary students from discrimination, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Idaho filed a joint lawsuit on Monday, challenging these new federal rules, with Texas pursuing its own separate legal action. On Tuesday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his state, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama also filed suit against the U.S. Department of Education.

These legal moves mark a significant confrontation over the interpretation and scope of federal educational policies.

The U.S. Department of Education’s updated regulations announced on April 19 extend Title IX protections to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity explicitly. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona highlighted during a press call that these regulations aim to ensure that “no one should have to abandon their educational aspirations due to discrimination.” This includes safeguarding the rights of transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity and having their preferred pronouns respected.

DeSantis vowed not to follow the new rules in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

“Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes. Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth. We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful agenda,” he wrote.

During the rules change announcement in April, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon highlighted the inclusive nature of the process behind these changes. She noted that these regulations were the result of extensive public engagement, including over 240,000 public comments. “These regulations are an overhaul aimed at ensuring full protection under Title IX for all students,” Lhamon said, emphasizing the importance of public input in shaping these regulations.

However, the states involved in the lawsuit argue that these guidelines exceed Title IX’s originally intended boundaries. Louisiana officials have been vocal in their opposition. “Do not comply with these radical rules from the Biden administration,” was the directive from Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s education secretary, NOLA.com reports.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have reacted with dismay and concern. Sarah Jane Guidry, executive director of the Louisiana Forum for Equality, criticized the states’ actions.

“Gov. Landry, Attorney General Murrill, and Superintendent Brumley have a callous disregard for the well-being and dignity of these vulnerable young individuals,” Guidry said, according to NOLA.com.

Guidry said, “They’re attacking our children, who deserve love, respect, and acceptance.”

PoliticsYahoo Feed
educationidahojoe bidenkamala harrislawsuitslouisianamississippimontanarepublican partytexastitle ixtransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio