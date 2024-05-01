Eight states sue Biden administration over new transgender protections under Title IX

Eight Republican-led states are challenging President Joe Biden’s move to protect students from discrimination in public schools. In response to the Biden-Harris administration’s recent Title IX rules update that protects transgender and nonbinary students from discrimination, Louisiana , Mississippi , Montana , and Idaho filed a joint lawsuit on Monday, challenging these new federal rules, with Texas pursuing its own separate legal action. On Tuesday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his state, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama also filed suit against the U.S. Department of Education.

These legal moves mark a significant confrontation over the interpretation and scope of federal educational policies.



The U.S. Department of Education’s updated regulations announced on April 19 extend Title IX protections to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity explicitly. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona highlighted during a press call that these regulations aim to ensure that “no one should have to abandon their educational aspirations due to discrimination.” This includes safeguarding the rights of transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity and having their preferred pronouns respected.

DeSantis vowed not to follow the new rules in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

“Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes. Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth. We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful agenda,” he wrote.

During the rules change announcement in April, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon highlighted the inclusive nature of the process behind these changes. She noted that these regulations were the result of extensive public engagement, including over 240,000 public comments. “These regulations are an overhaul aimed at ensuring full protection under Title IX for all students,” Lhamon said, emphasizing the importance of public input in shaping these regulations.



However, the states involved in the lawsuit argue that these guidelines exceed Title IX’s originally intended boundaries. Louisiana officials have been vocal in their opposition. “Do not comply with these radical rules from the Biden administration,” was the directive from Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s education secretary, NOLA.com reports .

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have reacted with dismay and concern. Sarah Jane Guidry, executive director of the Louisiana Forum for Equality, criticized the states’ actions.

“Gov. Landry, Attorney General Murrill, and Superintendent Brumley have a callous disregard for the well-being and dignity of these vulnerable young individuals,” Guidry said, according to NOLA.com.

Guidry said, “They’re attacking our children, who deserve love, respect, and acceptance.”