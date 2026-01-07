Shocking video shows ICE agent fatally shooting woman in south Minneapolis

A woman in Minnesota was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. The killing happened in south Minneapolis, authorities said, in a confrontation that unfolded amid a massive immigration enforcement surge now roiling the Twin Cities and igniting sharp backlash from state and local leaders.

The shooting occurred near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue during what the Department of Homeland Security has described as its largest immigration enforcement operation ever in Minnesota. According to Reuters, DHS has deployed roughly 2,000 federal agents across the state as part of an aggressive crackdown targeting alleged immigration violations and fraud.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the ICE agent fired after the individual “weaponized” a vehicle, claiming the officer acted to protect their own life and the safety of others. But a widely circulating video appears to contradict that account.

Footage posted online shows people yelling at ICE agents and blowing whistles in a neighborhood. A dark SUV is attempting to drive away from the scene when three gunshots ring out, sending bystanders into a panic. Moments later, the SUV crashes into a light pole and a parked vehicle as people shout and rush toward the wreckage. “Dude, you did a murder, for what?” one person screams.

Authorities have not publicly reconciled the video with McLaughlin’s version of events.

NBC News reports that the shooting took place during a heavy federal presence that had already alarmed residents and immigrant advocacy groups, many of whom had been organizing community monitoring efforts in anticipation of large-scale enforcement actions this week. Paramedics were seen administering aid near the crash site before transporting the victim, who was pronounced dead, MPR News reports.

Local leaders moved quickly to condemn the federal operation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the presence of ICE and other federal agents had “caused chaos” in the city and called for the agency to leave Minnesota.

In an afternoon press conference, Frey said, “I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here.” He said that the agency’s stated reason is to create safety, “you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt,” he said.

Gov. Tim Walz urged calm but said state public safety officials were working to gather more information about the fatal encounter. Later in the afternoon, Walz pushed back against DHS's characterization of the killing.

"I’ve seen the video," Walz wrote. "Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice."