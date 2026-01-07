Skip to content

Indiana town sued for blocking LGBTQ+ Pride festival (again)

Shocking video shows ICE agent fatally shooting woman in south Minneapolis

The Department of Homeland Security says the agent was protecting himself. The video appears to show something different.

ICE agent shoots SUV driver

An ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis who was trying to drive away in her SUV.

X.com Max Nesterak @maxnesterak

A woman in Minnesota was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. The killing happened in south Minneapolis, authorities said, in a confrontation that unfolded amid a massive immigration enforcement surge now roiling the Twin Cities and igniting sharp backlash from state and local leaders.

The shooting occurred near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue during what the Department of Homeland Security has described as its largest immigration enforcement operation ever in Minnesota. According to Reuters, DHS has deployed roughly 2,000 federal agents across the state as part of an aggressive crackdown targeting alleged immigration violations and fraud.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the ICE agent fired after the individual “weaponized” a vehicle, claiming the officer acted to protect their own life and the safety of others. But a widely circulating video appears to contradict that account.

Footage posted online shows people yelling at ICE agents and blowing whistles in a neighborhood. A dark SUV is attempting to drive away from the scene when three gunshots ring out, sending bystanders into a panic. Moments later, the SUV crashes into a light pole and a parked vehicle as people shout and rush toward the wreckage. “Dude, you did a murder, for what?” one person screams.

Authorities have not publicly reconciled the video with McLaughlin’s version of events.

NBC News reports that the shooting took place during a heavy federal presence that had already alarmed residents and immigrant advocacy groups, many of whom had been organizing community monitoring efforts in anticipation of large-scale enforcement actions this week. Paramedics were seen administering aid near the crash site before transporting the victim, who was pronounced dead, MPR News reports.

Local leaders moved quickly to condemn the federal operation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the presence of ICE and other federal agents had “caused chaos” in the city and called for the agency to leave Minnesota.

In an afternoon press conference, Frey said, “I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here.” He said that the agency’s stated reason is to create safety, “you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt,” he said.

Gov. Tim Walz urged calm but said state public safety officials were working to gather more information about the fatal encounter. Later in the afternoon, Walz pushed back against DHS's characterization of the killing.

"I’ve seen the video," Walz wrote. "Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice."

ruby corado
Crime

Transgender D.C. nonprofit founder Ruby Corado fears Trump-era prison ahead of sentencing hearing

Ruby Corado’s attorneys told a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that incarcerating her would be “uniquely destructive.”

The cast of Hacks at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards
Culture

The Advocate is again nominated for a GLAAD Media Award as Outstanding Magazine

The awards honor journalism, film, TV, music, and more. See all the nominations here.

Kennedy Center
News

Petition calling on Kennedy Center donors to suspend funding nears 100,000 signatures

A petition is calling on Kennedy Center donors to withhold funds until artistic independence is restored.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Crime

Five years after January 6, dozens of pardoned insurrectionists have been arrested again

The charges range from possession of child pornography to sexual assault, child molestation and aggravated kidnapping.

